NextShift Launches Paro, a First-of-its-kind Voice and Conversational AI Platform for Life Sciences at VOICE Summit 2019

Paro places voice and AI-enabled insights at the beck and call of sales and field representatives; Paro executives hosting live demonstrations at booth K-2

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / NextShift, LLC -- Today from the VOICE Summit 2019 in Newark, NextShift, an award-winning advanced technology service provider in the life science sector, introduced of Paro (ParoAI, LLC), a voice and artificial intelligence-powered productivity assistant.

For field representatives who work for life science organizations, Paro is an intelligent chatbot that simplifies access to enterprise systems and data. Paro's sophisticated chatbot technology and Natural Language Processing (NLP) introduces an easy to use conversational interface which for the first time will allow representatives to prepare and log calls on the go.

With compliance, efficiency and productivity in-mind, Paro was developed by life science professionals, for life science professionals, with efficiency, productivity, and compliance in mind. With Paro's AI-enabled insights at their beck and call, field representatives and sales teams can thoroughly prepare for each meeting, creating meaningful and personalized interactions with customers while optimizing their time in the field.

Paro solves the ongoing issues that life science organizations face when delivering insights and intelligence to their field sales representatives, said VP of Sales from a Top 5 Pharmaceutical Company. "By distilling complicated disparate data into contextually relevant insight briefings, Paro simplifies what was once confusing and fragmented information into one seamless and unified experience." Some of Paro's key features and functionality:

? AI Planning & Auto-Routing: Paro intelligently knows where to suggest the next call based on call plan attainment goals, priority, location, and contact trends. This helps to optimize your team's time and maximize sales impact.

? Compliant Call Logging: Paro makes it easy to meet compliance requirements while capturing sales call notes through voice.

? On-demand Pre-Call Briefings: Paro will help prepare field-based employees by providing important relevant insights about their next sales call.

? On-The-Go Sales Training: Paro helps sales teams practice their calls and provide on-the-go training to maximize call impact and support ongoing training requirements.

? Sales Performance Reporting: Paro provides sales leadership the insights they need to better understand how Paro is optimizing the performance and customer impact of their sales team.

Come see Paro at the 2019 VOICE Summit on July 23-25 at booth K-2 in Newark, NJ. To request a demo or speak with Paro representative visit http://heyparo.com/contact.

About NextShift:



NextShift has a proven track record over the past five (5) years of continued growth and expansion with leading life science organizations. NextShift and Paro have an experienced leadership team who has worked across the life science sector and has held leadership positions in various business functions.

About Paro, LLC.

Paro is a voice and chatbot assistant that makes accessing enterprise systems and data easier than ever. Paro was developed with efficiency, productivity, and compliance in mind at every stage. With Paro's AI-enabled insights, your team will be able to create more meaningful and personalized interactions with customers. For more information, please visit www.heyparo.com

Contacts

Josh Caggiula

Chief Marketing Officer

jcaggiula@paroai.com

Work: 610-209-3535

https://www.heyparo.com

SOURCE: NextShift

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553036/NextShift-Launches-Paro-a-First-of-its-kind-Voice-and-Conversational-AI-Platform-for-Life-Sciences-at-VOICE-Summit-2019