

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $619.7 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $559.6 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $6.27 billion from $5.47 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $619.7 Mln. vs. $559.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $6.27 Bln vs. $5.47 Bln last year.



