The increase in the frequency of construction activities that are being conducted in the developing regions owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in those regions is resulting in impressive demand growth of the building materials market. According to forecasts, this market is poised for a spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. Deepening focus on reducing environmental footprint is driving most of the organizations to procure green building materials which will act as another key growth driver of the global building materials market. Download the Free Sampleof the building materials market procurement intelligence report here!

The construction industry in APAC, which is currently registering the second-fastest growth, will be the key entity that will drive the growth of the building materials market in the region. For instance, initiatives undertaken to revitalize the health infrastructure in countries such as India and Vietnam will result in the large-scale construction of hospitals and healthcare centers, which will create demand for this category in APAC. Meanwhile, in the US, the Making it In America drive will spur the construction of manufacturing facilities which will increase procurement of cement, a segment of the building materials market. This will drive the demand growth in this market in the region.

This building materials market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for building materials. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization.

"To offset the potential rising procurement costs and optimize the spend on building materials, buyers are advised to select a local sourcing site which will aid in reducing logistics and inventory costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This building materials market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Demand for green building materials will rise

Raw material price volatility is a major risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility managementcategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

