Six Products Of Oriental Yuhong's Sub-brand VASA Mortar Co., Ltd. Have Won EC1plus of GEV-EMICODE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Recently, six products used for paving system of Oriental Yuhong's sub-brand VASA Mortar Co., Ltd. have passed the German GEV-EMICODE environmental certification, which is one of the highest environmental protection criteria in Europe, and has been rated as the highest grade EC1plus.

GEV-EMICODE environmental certification (GEV) is the authoritative certification for residential health in the field of building materials in Europe. This certification tests the content of formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, VOC and other harmful substances by stimulating people's living indoor environment. EC1 plus is the highest level of this certification. Compared with the same authoritative French A+ standard certification, EC1plus certification has higher requirements on VOC emission, which means higher requirements for products from the perspective of environmental protection.

According to these certification reports, VOC volatilize quantity of all products (including VASA Ceramic Tiles Grouts (narrow joint waterproof type) TF-M101, economic tile adhesive TA-S101, fast-setting water-proof slurry WM-201, high quality tile adhesive TA-S106, standard Tile Adhesive TA-S100, thin-thick bed Tile Adhesive TA-S109 ) is lower than testing standards and meets the demands of each index. At the same time, carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic substances of the categories 1A or 1B are not added during the manufacture of the products, which means that these products meet the highest environmental standards in Europe. As the first batch of main products of the paving system, VASA has successfully obtained the highest level certification of GEV, which shows the company's pursuit of high-quality, environmentally friendly products. At present, the paving system of VASA Mortar Co., Ltd. is specially designed for engineering waterproofing treatment and installation of ceramic tiles. It combines high-quality, environmentally friendly products with perfect compatible matches. It is the preferred solution for quick installation, safety and durability of ceramic tiles or stones..).

As a new high-tech enterprise, VASA, the subsidiary of Oriental Yuhong, specializes in special mortar technical research and also provides system solutions. Committed to promoting the concept of green, environmentally friendly, safe and reliable products, the company has continuously improved the environmental standards of its products and has been highly recognized by customers and competitors

