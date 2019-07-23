AM Best has introduced new features to its worldwide insurer ratings, financial database and analysis system, Best's Financial Suite Global

Best's Financial Suite Global users are now able to query the assessment categories published in Best's Credit Reports and export the information alongside ratings and financial data to enhance their analysis. Additionally, users have access to the 2018 year-end Solvency and Minimum Capital Requirement (SCR and MCR) ratios reported in the EU insurers' Solvency II annual filings. Formerly available solely via AM Best's Solvency II filing database (Best's Financial Suite Solvency II), the extension of these ratios to Best's Financial Suite Global provides users with an additional measure for counterparty credit or market security assessment.

Best's Financial Suite Global is used extensively for counterparty credit risk analysis, strategic planning, asset management and merger and acquisition analysis. Users can access all of AM Best's ratings and credit reports alongside up to 11 years of financial data on over 17,600 insurers worldwide.

To learn more, please visit http://www.ambest.com/sales/financialsuiteglobal.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognised indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005565/en/

Contacts:

Bryan Martyn

Director, Information Products

AM Best Europe Information Services Ltd

+44 207 397 0292

bryan.martyn@ambest.com