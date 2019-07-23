Groundbreaking feature set includes intelligent anti-spoofing and fully browser-based experience; Polarify announces official product adoption

Daon, a global leader in biometric identity technology, today announced the launch of IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0, which sets a new industry standard for safe, seamless all-digital customer onboarding.

With IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0, Daon has leveraged its two decades of experience in state-of-the-art biometrics and biometric liveness to build the most frictionless and fraud-resistant customer onboarding experience ever conceived. Unlike competing products, Daon's technology is proven to reduce abandonment and cut operating costs while satisfying even the most stringent AML/KYC compliance mandates.

"With this product, we're upending the false choice between convenience and compliance," said Tom Grissen, CEO, Daon. "For too long, organizations have been stuck choosing 90% customer abandonment rates on the one hand, or billions of dollars lost to fraud and regulatory fines on the other. Today, with all-digital customer onboarding from Daon, the process isn't just more frictionless than traditional onboarding; it's also more secure."

In IdentityX, Daon has now created a truly seamless "two-in-one" platform for digital onboarding and omni-channel authentication, through which new customers can use their onboarding credentials to authenticate, quickly and easily, at any time in the future, and across all digital and physical channels.

"Daon's unprecedented integration of onboarding and authentication is a powerful new realization of our longstanding commitment to a frictionless omni-channel experience at every step of the customer journey," added Grissen.

Groundbreaking Feature Set

To help deliver the most frictionless and fraud-resistant customer onboarding experience on the market, IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0 introduces a diverse array of new features and technologies, most notablyintelligent anti-spoofing defenses.

Other market-leading features in IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0 include:

Browser-Based Onboarding , which lets users bypass the friction of having to download a mobile app.

, which lets users bypass the friction of having to download a mobile app. 3 rd -party Identity Checks , which help organizations meet higher levels of trust through seamless, fully configurable connections to third-party identity verification tools.

, which help organizations meet higher levels of trust through seamless, fully configurable connections to third-party identity verification tools. Automated Decisioning , which helps organizations streamline decisions, actions, and review paths according to their own fully configurable rules.

, which helps organizations streamline decisions, actions, and review paths according to their own fully configurable rules. Optional Human Review,which lets organizations make the final call on questionable applications inside a state-of-the-art human review console.

In addition, IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0 supports both on-premise and hosted deployments and is multi-tenant by design, enabling maximum flexibility for discrete regions, departments and business lines to customize their own rules, watchlists and third-party integrations.

Official Polarify Adoption

To coincide with the product launch, Daon also announced today the official adoption of IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0 by Polarify, a joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and NTT Data Corp., with more than two-dozen global clients.

