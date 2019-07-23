TGS and EnergyIQ Announce Collaboration to Launch EIQ TGS Data Loader

Houston, Texas (July 23, 2018) - TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience and engineering data for Exploration & Production companies, today announced the EIQ TGS Data Loader, developed in collaboration with EnergyIQ. Now, companies can automatically blend industry leading data with proprietary customer data in an enterprise well master data management platform for advanced analysis and decision making.

The EIQ TGS Loader processes the most up-to-date and complete data by automatically accessing and processing TGS web services. This data is matched, validated and blended with other proprietary and third-party sources within a PPDM gold compliant data model to create the most trusted version all available data in a single repository. The data is then provided in a 10/12/14 digit format for consumption by enterprise, interpretation, and analytics applications.

Carl Neuhaus, Vice President - Well Data Products of TGS, said, "We are excited to partner with EnergyIQ to make access to the largest geoscience database in the industry even faster. Customers are now able to further shorten cycle times by seamlessly integrating interpretation-ready data into their daily workflows and analytics tool."

"Our collaboration with TGS provides a new product for our mutual customers to gain advantage in the market. Our customers can now blend their TGS subscription data with in-house and other data sources, ensuring they have access to the best data that is fit for purpose across the business", said Steve Cooper, EnergyIQ President. "The most trusted data will be available to help make better and faster decisions."

Users can schedule the loading of daily, incremental data from TGS Validated Well Header and TGS Well Performance data sources directly to the EnergyIQ TDM database. Once the data from TGS automatically flows into TDM, it can then be scheduled to be loaded into a user's preferred GG&E platform, including Petra, Kingdom, Geographix, Openworks, Petrel, Aries, Wellview, and more. In addition, blended data can be delivered directly to business intelligence platforms such as Spotfire, Tableau, Power BI and map (GIS) applications, ensuring that businesses have the best data available, in the most effective format for confident and quick decision-making.

About EnergyIQ

EnergyIQ creates information certainty in an uncertain E&P world. For over a decade, leading oil and gas operators have relied on EnergyIQ to help them effectively and efficiently manage, grow and adapt to change in the cyclical energy market. EnergyIQ solutions help customers improve organizational efficiency, productivity and effectiveness based on trusted data, automated workflows and advanced analytics. EnergyIQ's Solutions maximize the value of information, grow trust and confidence in decision making, and lowers the cost of enterprise information. The company serves clients around the world from offices in Houston, Calgary and Littleton, Colorado.

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

