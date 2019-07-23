AssuranceAmerica Commits Profits for Progress

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / As an insurance company, mitigating risk and assisting people in their time of need is core to the business and culture of AssuranceAmerica. This foundation not only guides how the company supports its customers and associates, but also how it collaborates with its local community.

Realizing significant business growth year over year and compelled by the needs of its community, AssuranceAmerica recently announced that it is donating 5% of its pre-tax profits to local organizations at the forefront of the homelessness epidemic.

Based in Cobb County, right outside of Atlanta, the plight of the local homeless population became an issue that was undeniable for AssuranceAmerica executive chairman, Guy Millner. It was he who brought this issue to the attention of the company, and the associates immediately and enthusiastically embraced the initiative and chance to make a real impact in the lives of those fighting against addiction and homelessness. In fact, many associates still remember when Millner led them under the bridges of Atlanta to engage with those living without homes to emphasize the depths and closeness of the issue.

"A commitment to people is core to our company and the way we operate our business each day," said CEO Joseph Skruck. "As our business has grown in profitability, we have an exciting opportunity and philanthropic responsibility to leverage it to promote prosperity and progress for those seeking to change their lives."

To ensure the donations have a real and tangible impact in the Cobb County community, AssuranceAmerica identified key local partners, including The Extension. The Extension is a stated-licensed residential addiction recovery center aimed at solving the root causes of homelessness. Often homelessness is a symptom of drug abuse, and by giving people the tools and support to overcome addiction, they are empowered to stop the detrimental cycle of instability.

Throughout the program, which often spans 11 months, participants are given the basic foundation for recovery then guided in the process of securing employment and stable housing. Focused on creating rehabilitation, program graduates leave fully equipped to contribute to society and are further supported through The Extension Alumni program, which provides them the opportunity to help those with the same challenges they have overcome.

AssuranceAmerica selected The Extension due to its holistic approach to treatment and aligned values around community responsibility and support. The Extension will not only receive financial support from AssuranceAmerica but will also benefit from the skills and passion of its insurance professionals. As part of this collaboration, AssuranceAmerica CFO, Daniel Scruggs, will be serving as an advisory resource to the nonprofit.

"It's an honor to guide the growth of this organization," remarked Scruggs. " I am learning from their experience and am so glad to help."

Additionally, AssuranceAmerica community service director, Michele Poncier, will be conducting regular volunteer activities.

"Insurance is one tool to help reduce trauma, and through our partnership with The Extension and our focus on homelessness, we are working to address different kinds of trauma in new ways," said Skruck. "It is only by working together and taking care of each other can we overcome the barriers challenging our communities and neighbors."

Contact: aostholthoff@aainsco.com

SOURCE: AssuranceAmerica

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552932/AssuranceAmerica-Commits-Profits-for-Progress