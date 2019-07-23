sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,40 Euro		+2,60
+2,66 %
WKN: 607000 ISIN: DE0006070006 Ticker-Symbol: HOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,50
101,70
15:30
101,50
101,70
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG
HOCHTIEF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOCHTIEF AG100,40+2,66 %
FN Beta