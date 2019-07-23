

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) said it recorded a solid increase in the Group's profits, sales and order book during the first half, compared with a year ago, accompanied by an increase in net cash from operating activities. Looking forward, HOCHTIEF confirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook.



For the first-half, operational net profit increased by 25%, year on year to 296 million euros. Operational earnings per share was 4.2 euros compared to 3.70 euros. Nominal net profit rose by 21% year on year to 279 million euros. Nominal earnings per share was 3.95 euros compared to 3.57 euros.



First-half sales was 12.0 billion euros, up 4%, year on year, adjusting for movements in foreign exchange. In nominal terms sales were 7% higher.



For 2019, HOCHTIEF continues to expect an operational net profit in the range of 640 million euros - 680 million euros.



