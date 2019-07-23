ZOOM International, the worldwide leader in elevating customer experience, is pleased to announce their Eleveo Workforce Management (WFM) product is LIVE! Eleveo WFM is purpose-built to meet the complex forecasting scheduling challenges within the commercial contact center. The Eleveo WFM product is a Software as a Service offering with the option of per user or, an industry-first, hourly usage billing option.

Forecasting and Scheduling Simplified

Forecasting a contact center schedule without technology can be daunting and there are many software products on the market, but ZOOM's unique WFM offering focuses on simplicity and value. "The fundamental elements and metrics which drive successful contact center operations have not changed dramatically in the last ten to twenty years" Quips CTO Bill Devlin, "but the needs and demands of the contact center and its workforce have evolved significantly. Commercial and mid-market contact centers can be just as complex and difficult to run as their enterprise counterparts, but most software products on the market cater to the upper end of the spectrum."

To fill this industry gap, the ZOOM team draws on experience with building intuitive, easy to adopt software and applies it to the workforce management side of the contact center equation. Eleveo WFM aims to reduce the stress, difficulty complexity that commercial and mid-market contact centers face with traditional bulky WFM solutions. With a 30-day free trial and pricing as low as $6 per agent per month or $.036 cents per scheduled hour, pricing is also aimed at the commercial market.

Customer Friendly, Cloud Based

"Customers should not have to worry about infrastructure and platform". States Barry Williams, Director of Platform R&D, "Customers want software that just works at delivers a quick time to value. For customers who want an elegant transition from manual tools like excel to a WFM tool, Eleveo allows customers to keep focus on their business, and not tool adoption." Customers can expect a steady flow of enhancements to address the constantly evolving needs of their workforce and enterprise class uptime, scalability and security.

About Eleveo Powered by ZOOM International

ZOOM believes that customer service excellence starts with understanding the voice of the customer. Once you understand how your customers really feel about you, it is easy to highlight excellence or reflect humbly and take corrective actions. Eleveo was formed to provide easy to use, results oriented software expertise for customers who don't want features that they do not need clogging up their workflows. Our award-winning products are built using modern cloud native technologies and design principles to drive results.

