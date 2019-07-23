Governments across the world are taking initiatives to increase awareness and provide funding for the development of new drugs for the treatment of sexually transmitted diseases. Such initiatives will encourage vendors to develop strong drugs for the treatment of STDs. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (viral infections, bacterial infections, and other infections) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., and Merck Co., Inc, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The STD treatment market has witnessed rapid advances in diagnostic technology. The rapid point-of-care is replacing traditional laboratory testing as POC testing can overcome some of the barriers faced by patients and providers. Furthermore, the market is also witnessing significant advancements in molecular diagnostics. Such advances are expected to ease STD treatment, thereby fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five STD treatment market vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The company's key offerings in the STD treatment market include REYATAZ, SUSTIVA, and BARACLUDE.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company offers various medicines for the treatment of STDs, which include BIKTARVY, GENVOYA, DESCOVY, ATRIPLA, ODEFSEY, STRIBILD, Truvada, VIREAD, and SYMTUZA.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc owns and operates businesses in various segments, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company's key offerings in the STD treatment include Tivicay, Triumeq, JULUCA, Epzicom/Kivexa, SELZENTRY, CERVARIX, Fendrix, and PEDIARIX.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is one of the most popular global companies which has business operations in pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer segments. The company offers various products for the treatment of STD, including SYMTUZA, Edurant, INTELENCE PREZISTA, and Rezolsta.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. owns and operates businesses in various segments, including animal health, pharmaceutical, healthcare services, and alliances. Some of the key offerings of the company in the STD treatment market include RECOMBIVAX HB, GARDASIL, and ISENTRESS.

