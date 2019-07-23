SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Crisis Management Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

The crisis management services are eventually becoming an intrinsic part of the operational infrastructures of sectors such as BFSI, automobile, IT, among others. While increasing instances of loan defaulters and cybersecurity threats are plaguing the BFSI sector, susceptibility to non-compliance of environment-related regulations is exposing the automobile sector to high risks. To avert such potential risks, buyers from these sectors are investing in the crisis management services market which will drive the category spend growth of this market. According to statistics, the crisis management services market is poised for an incremental spend growth of USD 2.52 billion between 2018-2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

In terms of spend growth, North America and Europe will lead the global market. This growth is mainly attributed to the availability of advanced techniques such as stress testing and simulation analysis to create a real-time experience of crisis. Buyers in these regions participate in simulated crisis situations created on different social media platforms which allow them to engage in a real-time dialogue and manage the crisis situations. The tumultuous political situation in Europe owing to Brexit is increasing the risks in the financial and healthcare sectors, which, in turn, is propelling the demand growth of the crisis management services market.

This market intelligence research offers a scrupulous crisis management services supply insight, highlights sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. In addition, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Maintaining a dedicated internal crisis management team that can collaborate with the resources allocated by service providers can aid in early identification of crisis and in the due process develop effective crisis management strategies," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This crisis management services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increasing effort to avoid reputational damage will drive the category demand

Rising technology will increase category price

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

