

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Shares were up more than 23 percent in the regular trade on Tuesday for the residential real estate brokerage company Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), after it announced the launch of TurnKey, a new homebuying program, in collaboration with Amazon. This new program will take the potential homebuyers through the Amazon portal and connect them to a Realogy agent.



TurnKey program, which is available in 15 U.S. cities, combines Realogy's real estate expertise with the ease and convenience of Amazon's Home Services and smart home products.



Once the buyer purchases a home through TurnKey, they can get up to $5,000 of smart home products and home services from Amazon that include cleaning, assembling furniture, and much more.



RLGY is currently trading at $6.38, up $1.20 or 23.17 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX