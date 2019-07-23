BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Half-year Report

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

Half Yearly Financial Report for period ended 31 May 2019

PERFORMANCE RECORD



31 May 2019

(unaudited) 30 November 2018

(audited) Net assets (£'000)1 420,012 379,602 Net asset value per ordinary share 574.33p 519.08p Ordinary share price (mid-market) 532.00p 457.00p Benchmark Index2 14,224.14 13,589.32 Discount to cum income net asset value3 7.4% 12.0% Average discount to cum income net asset value3 for the period/year 6.5% 10.7% Performance Net asset value per share (total return)4 +12.2% -2.7% Benchmark Index2 +4.7% -9.0% Ordinary share price (total return)4 +18.2% +1.8%





For the

six months ended

31 May 2019

(unaudited) For the

six months ended

31 May 2018

(unaudited)



Change

% Revenue Net profit after taxation (£'000) 3,345 5,214 -35.8 Revenue return per ordinary share 4.57p 7.13p -35.9 --------------- --------------- --------------- Dividend per ordinary share Interim (pence) 2.50p 2.50p - =========== =========== ===========

1 The change in net assets reflects market movements and dividend payments during the period.

2 With effect from 22 March 2018 the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index replaced the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index as the Company's benchmark. From 1 December 2013 to 21 March 2018, the Company's benchmark was the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. Prior to 1 December 2013 the Company's benchmark was the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. The performance of the benchmark indices during these periods has been blended to reflect these changes.

3 This is the difference between the share price and the NAV per share.

4 This measures the Company's NAV total return and share price, which assumes dividends paid by the Company have been reinvested.

Further information in relation to the calculations above can be found in the Glossary contained within the Half Yearly Financial Report.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 31 MAY 2019

PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

Outperformed the benchmark index by 7.5%

Ordinary share price up 18.2%

Discount narrowed from 12.0% (as at 30 November 2018) to 7.4%

Interim dividend declared of 2.50p per share (2018: 2.50p).

PERFORMANCE

I am pleased to report that during the six months to 31 May 2019, the Company has once again generated strong investment performance for its shareholders, both in relative and absolute terms. The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) return for the period was +12.2%, compared with a return of +4.7% from the Company's benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index, an outperformance of 7.5%. The Company's share price rose by an impressive +18.2% which saw the discount to NAV narrow to 7.4% at the period end (all figures in sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

Further information on portfolio activity, the factors that contributed to performance during the period and the outlook for the second half of the financial year are set out in the Investment Manager's Report.

PERFORMANCE RECORD TO 31 MAY 2019 (WITH DIVIDENDS REINVESTED)



1 Year change

%

3 Year change

%

5 Year Change

% Since BlackRock take-on change

% Benchmark

(with dividends reinvested) -7.0 20.6 31.0 134.4 Share price

(with dividends reinvested) 0.8 70.0 100.9 392.2 NAV per share

(with dividends reinvested) -2.2 54.0 86.3 370.5

Since the period end and up to the close of business on 19 July 2019, the NAV has risen by 1.3%, and the benchmark index has fallen by 0.7%. (All figures in sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

REVENUE RETURN AND DIVIDENDS

The revenue return per share for the period amounted to 4.57 pence per share, compared to 7.13 pence per share earned during the comparative period last year. This represents a decrease of 35.9% and results from decreases in the level of both the ordinary and special dividends received during the period. The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.50p per share (2018: 2.50p per share) payable on 28 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 2 August 2019 (the ex-dividend date is 1 August 2019).

SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT

During the six months to 31 May 2019, the Company's share price discount to NAV ranged between 12.0% and 2.9%, ending the period at 7.4% (30 November 2018: 17.0%, 4.8% and 12.0% respectively). As at 19 July 2019 the discount stood at 6.1%. The constituents of the UK Smaller Companies sector have historically traded at a significant discount to NAV and the Company's average discount to NAV since 1 July 2008 (the date BlackRock became Manager of the Company) has been 16%. It was pleasing to see that the Company's discount has narrowed during the period and currently trades below the sector average. The Board will continue to monitor closely the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade.

OUTLOOK

A number of macroeconomic and political risks which could negatively impact performance remain, not least a further deterioration in the economic outlook. Various latent geopolitical risks also exist, including the outcome of the Brexit process, political instability in the UK and a further escalation of US/China trade tensions. The sustained uncertainty around the Brexit outcome also continues to negatively impact economic activity and depress market sentiment and UK GDP growth is expected to remain relatively low during the second half of the year. However, as a result of this uncertainty, valuations in the UK are now low compared with other developed markets such as the Eurozone and the US. Therefore, your portfolio manager believes that value can be selectively found in this market. The dovish stance adopted by European and US central banks more recently has decreased the likelihood of interest rate rises in the near term and has been supportive of equity markets in the short term.

In addition, your portfolio manager's ability to identify and short companies which are under structural pressure, with high levels of debt and weak balance sheets, or those struggling with rising costs and price pressure from disruptive competitors, is a key differentiator within our sector. Overall, your Board believes the Company is well positioned to continue to meet its objectives of providing shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return.

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

Chairman

23 July 2019

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2019

MARKET REVIEW AND OVERALL INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Sharp declines in equity markets in the fourth quarter of 2018 have been erased by a strong rally through the start of 2019. Markets shrugged off a host of weak economic data, corporate earnings downgrades and political confusion in the UK. Meanwhile trade tensions continue to pose a risk to global growth and have been a catalyst for short term spikes in market volatility. The Federal Reserve tone became notably more dovish, which drove bond yields back to levels last seen at the beginning of 2018; the European Central Bank's stance also remained accommodative and Chinese policy was eased on both fiscal and monetary fronts. Brexit has continued to dominate the UK political landscape, culminating in Prime Minister Theresa May announcing her resignation, but the market reaction was relatively muted given the 'Brexit tax' that the UK market is already discounting.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

We feel performance year to date has rewarded our decision not to panic in the fourth quarter of 2018. Encouragingly, the Company's performance versus the benchmark has strengthened through the calendar year as stock markets have weakened, helped by us running with a lower gross and net market exposure than usual, and a strong period for delivering positive stock and industry specific outcomes. The result is that during the first six months of the Company's financial year, we have delivered a positive return in both absolute and relative terms, with the NAV rising by 12.2% in sterling terms with dividends reinvested, significantly outperforming our benchmark by over 7.5% after fees.

Returns have been driven predominantly by the long book, supplemented by a number of stock specific wins from short positions. This is a positive result in our opinion against a market that is up almost five percent.

The largest positive contributor to performance came from our holding in JD Sports Fashion, which contributed 110bps during the period. JD Sports is a position that we brought back into the portfolio in December 2018, taking advantage of the market volatility to buy into a company that we've owned historically, and know well, at a valuation we have rarely seen. JD Sports' differentiated consumer proposition and multi-channel approach to retailing has enabled it to continue to deliver strong like-for-like sales growth, beating expectations and raising guidance, all without sacrificing their gross margin. The Company owns very few retailers given the myriad of challenges facing bricks and mortar retailing.

4imprint Group, a long-term core holding which we have highlighted many times in the past, has once again delivered another period of strong performance, most recently after reporting strong full year results with upgrades to forward guidance. 4imprint is a UK listed but US focused direct marketing business of promotional goods. It is the market leader in the US by some distance but has less than 4% market share, despite compounding its revenues organically in the mid teens for over 10 years, reflecting not only the size of the market, but just how fragmented the competition is.

Software engineering group Aveva has made a positive start to the year, helped by strong sales execution. This is a company undergoing a sales transition to subscription based sales, which we think improves its quality of earnings, whilst driving operational improvements to lift margins. Following its merger with Schneider Electric, recurring revenues increased as a proportion of the overall business and the company remains on track to meet its medium term targets.

Other notable contributors during the period include Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Xero and IntegraFin, all of which contributed more than 50bps to performance and which all operate in very different industries, but the common theme being their dominant and differentiated positions, which have enabled each to continue to generate strong growth.

While short positions in aggregate were not a meaningful contributor to performance we continue to generate stock specific alpha on the short side. The largest short contributor has been a UK contractor, which despite having completed an emergency fund raise in December, has followed up with a series of negative updates, including a material profit warning in June, after the period covered in this report. We had been increasing this short position during the year as we felt that the company had issues with its balance sheet and cash generating abilities, far beyond what the market was pricing in, and this proved to be a profitable decision.

Given the strong outperformance achieved so far this year, it is unsurprising to see that material detractors have been limited. The largest stock specific detractor was online retailer of musical instruments, Gear4music. This is a company that had previously demonstrated very strong and profitable sales growth. However, early in the period the company provided an update showing that further impressive sales growth had come at the expense of gross margin, with Gear4music reacting to irrational competitor pricing in an attempt to protect market share. This was particularly disappointing as we had discussed the gross margin at length with the management team, and this we felt completely compromised our investment thesis and we therefore sold the holding. Other detractors included short positions in a reseller of IT software and a UK retailer. Against the rising market it is unsurprising that some shorts are buoyed by a general rising tide, however in both cases we have to acknowledge that these companies have delivered better results than we expected. We remain short the IT business as we find it hard to understand how a reseller can justify the current multiple, however we have closed our short in the furniture business.

ACTIVITY

The total number of positions (long and short) in the portfolio has increased over the period to 142 as at 31 May 2019, which simply reflects the strength of the investment universe and an increased amount of new opportunities we continue to discover on both the long and the short side.

As previously mentioned, we purchased the holding in JD Sports at the beginning of this financial year (December 2018). The investment case for owning the business, as set out earlier, and the timing of the trade was driven by the opportunity presented by the market during the spike in volatility during 2018, where, as discussed, a number of companies were severely sold off regardless of the underlying growth prospects for the business. JD Sports is a clear example of our dynamic process in action, where our average purchase price of the shares during the period was £3.70, compared to a market price at the end of May of more than £6.

The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") market continues to present us with exciting opportunities. Watches of Switzerland, the luxury watch retailer, which conducted an IPO in May of this year, is another great example of this approach where we purchased a holding following an extensive due diligence process.

We also purchased a new holding in Serco, the provider of public services to governments globally. The management team has cleaned up the accounting and fixed the balance sheet, and now recent contract wins are leading to a business that is growing and generating cash. The recent deal predominantly providing support to the US Navy significantly enhances Serco's US footprint and increases the group's ability to be more competitive when tendering for new contracts in the region.

Sales during the period have included Accesso Technology, Restore and Boku. Both Accesso and Restore have been long held positions for the Company, but all three fall into the camp of a change in investment thesis from the one we have originally outlined, and as such our discipline is to sell out as we have done.

"We have deliberately reduced some of our growth cyclicals, notably Industrials, reflecting rising headwinds in certain industrial global supply chains."

Having reduced the portfolio's gross and net exposure at the tail end of last year we have been gradually adding back to this on both the long and short books. The levels remain below historical average levels at 101% net and 127% gross.

Portfolio Positioning

One of the key messages that we believe it is very important for investors in the Company to appreciate is that our philosophy is based around bottom up stock selection. As a result portfolio positioning is a product (an output) of our stock selection rather than a deliberate decision to take a predetermined sector exposure versus the benchmark. As a reminder, stock positioning will be driven by our focus on only two types of company. First would be what we define as quality differentials, which are essentially differentiated long-term growth investments. These we would characterise as companies that have strong management teams, with a protected market position, a unique and compelling product offering with an attractive route to market, maybe benefitting from structural growth, and that are well financed with clean accounting. The second type of company are those that are leading industry change, the 'disruptors' and alternatively on the short side it would be the victims of industry change, the 'disrupted'.

Relative to our benchmark, our largest overweights are Media, General Retailers and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology. Our largest holding in the Media sector is our long term holding in YouGov. This is a company that many people will remember as a traditional market research business, however in reality YouGov has transformed into a data analytics business which now works with some of the world's largest brands. The company's suite of data products and services makes YouGov a core partner for their clients with all aspects of marketing workflow in a fast-changing world for consumers.

Within General Retailers our exposure is through companies that are doing something different and not those that are having their profit pools decimated by the backdrop of falling footfall on the high street. For example, as mentioned earlier in this report, JD Sports which has solidified itself as the key route to market for many leading sportswear brands, or WH Smith which is transforming its business to drive growth in its travel business and away from its traditional high street newsagent store formats, and therefore opening up a large international accessible market. Within Healthcare our largest position is Dechra Pharmaceuticals, the veterinary product manufacturer which is also very internationally exposed, has strong products and operates against a positive industry backdrop.

Our exposure to Resources is extremely limited. We do not own any Oil & Gas businesses and our exposure to mining is very limited, because these companies generally fail to meet our investment criteria.

We have also increased our long exposure to disruptive software companies benefitting from the structural trend in corporates investing in "digitisation" to either drive efficiency or yield improvements.

"The long book remains exposed to specific investment cases, often where companies have harnessed the power and convenience of technology in a capital light model that disrupts mature profit pools."

The short book continues to target the same areas that we see as over-earning or under structural or cyclical pressure. Many of our short positions are within Consumer Services, either facing structural headwinds (digital disruption, low cost or specialised formats) or cyclical (weakening consumer demand, rising cost pressures).

As discussed in previous reports, we are of the view that the market needs to fundamentally reappraise the true value of over-indebted structurally challenged business models, particularly those that are paying dividends they cannot afford. We think there are many of these companies masquerading as "cheap shares" because their "price to adjusted earnings ratio" looks low, and for too long other market participants have championed some of these shares as "value" investments, which we think does a tremendous injustice to the many respected and wealth-creating value managers. There have been signs in recent weeks that our view is now garnering support, no doubt catalysed by the implosion of several high-profile companies which fit the description(s) we have outlined above. We have been short some of these companies and continue to target financially leveraged businesses that are over-distributing (at the expense of investing in their business to generate real long term wealth for their owners).

OUTLOOK

Equity markets globally have made a strong start to the year, in many cases shrugging off the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, softening global economic data and increasing trade tensions. However, while the signs have been encouraging, we continue to recognise that at this point in the cycle, the market can be febrile and there is always potential for sudden spikes in volatility and large swings in sentiment. We will therefore continue to manage the net and gross exposure accordingly, happy to add risk as opportunities present themselves.

Despite these risks, we continue to believe that the cycle has room to run. While this has been a long cycle, there are few signs that we would expect to see at the beginning of a bear market or sustained period of GDP weakness. Low inflation and accommodative monetary policy provides support for equity markets, and importantly we continue to believe that there is sufficient growth for differentiated companies to prosper. To that end, we continue to highlight the importance of stock specifics in the current environment, and the greater dispersion in winners and losers that this market regime and political backdrop can generate.

Escalating trade tensions clearly present a risk to global growth and potentially to stock markets, but we feel well positioned to deliver a good investment outcome whatever happens next. Any global cyclical exposure in the long book has been moderated (despite many structural trends that benefit our long positions here regardless) and our long book is comprised of many advantaged business models with robust finances. The pace of industry change is not slowing and multi-year secular trends, like the need for corporates to invest in digital transformation, show no signs of slowing and benefit many of our holdings. On the flip side, we remain short financial leverage, and continue to identify lots of opportunities to short commoditised businesses with weakening demand, as well as structurally flawed businesses models, which we believe will be the first and real victims of any global slowdown.

DAN WHITESTONE

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

23 July 2019

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

1

YouGov*

Media

Market value£13,158,000

Share of net assets 3.1%

Provision of survey data and specialist data analytics

2

Aveva

Software & Computer Services

Market value£12,981,000

Share of net assets 3.1%

Engineering and industrial software business

3

JD Sports Fashion

General Retailers

Market value £12,799,000

Share of net assets 3.0%

Leading trainer and sports fashion retailer in the UK

4

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Market value£12,776,000

Share of net assets 3.0%

Development and supply of pharmaceutical and other products focused on the veterinary market

5

4imprint Group

Media

Market value£12,342,000

Share of net assets 2.9%

Supply of promotional merchandise in the US

6

SSP

Travel & Leisure

Market value£12,092,000

Share of net assets 2.9%

Operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations

7

IntegraFin

Financial Services

Market value£11,836,000

Share of net assets 2.8%

UK savings platform for financial advisors

8

Watches of Switzerland

Personal Goods

Market value£11,404,000

Share of net assets 2.7%

Retailer of luxury watches

9

Serco

Support Services

Market value£9,862,000

Share of net assets 2.3%

Provision of public services across health, transport, immigration, defence, justice and citizen services

10

Bodycote

Industrial Engineering

Market value£9,754,000

Share of net assets 2.3%

Provision of thermal processing services

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.



#

Company

£'000 % of

net assets

Description 11 Craneware*

Software & Computer Services 9,610 2.3 Provision of financial business software for US hospitals 12 Workspace Group

Real Estate Investment Trust 8,828 2.1 Provision of flexible workspace to businesses in London 13 WH Smith

General Retailers 8,688 2.1 Widespread British retailer of books, stationery, magazines, newspapers, entertainment products and confectionery 14 Beazley

Non-life Insurance 8,669 2.1 Specialist insurance businesses 15 Advanced Medical Solutions*

Health Care Equipment & Services 8,439 2.0 Development and manufacture of wound care and closure products 16 Big Yellow

Real Estate Investment Trust 8,233 2.0 Provision of self-storage services 17 Hiscox

Non-life Insurance 7,608 1.8 Provision of insurance services 18 Robert Walters

Support Services 7,520 1.8 Provision of specialist recruitment services 19 Breedon*

Construction & Materials 6,912 1.6 British construction materials group 20 Chegg

General Retailers 6,815 1.6 Provision of education related services 21 Straumann Holding

Health Care Equipment & Services 6,697 1.6 Swiss listed provider of products and services for the dental industry 22 Masimo

Health Care Equipment & Services 6,546 1.6 Developer and manufacturer of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies 23 Gamma Communications*

Mobile Telecommunications 6,520 1.6 Provision of communication services to UK businesses 24 RWS Holdings*

Support Services 6,457 1.5 Provision of language support services 25 Future

Media 6,413 1.5 Multi-platform media business covering technology, entertainment, creative arts, home interest and education 26 Zotefoams

Chemicals 5,975 1.4 Manufactures polyolefin foams used in sport, construction, marine, automation, medical equipment and aerospace 27 Alliance Pharma*

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 5,919 1.4 Distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products 28 Polar Capital Holdings*

Financial Services 5,856 1.4 Provision of investment management services 29 Qinetiq Group

Aerospace & Defence 5,792 1.4 Provision of scientific and technological services to the defence, security and aerospace markets 30 Fuller Smith & Turner - A Shares

Travel & Leisure 5,719 1.4 Ownership and operation of pubs mainly in the London area 31 Avon Rubber

Aerospace & Defence 5,659 1.4 Production of safety masks and dairy related products 32 Next Fifteen Communications*

Media 5,544 1.3 Provision of digital communication products and services 33 Sumo Group*

Leisure Goods 5,407 1.3 Provision of creative and development services to the video games and entertainment industries 34 Wetherspoon (J.D)

Travel & Leisure 5,400 1.3 Ownership and management of pubs in the UK 35 Games Workshop

Leisure Goods 5,394 1.3 Developer, publisher and manufacturer of miniature war games 36 Bellway

Household Goods & Home Construction 5,301 1.3 UK housebuilder 37 Liontrust Asset Management

Financial Services 5,217 1.2 Provision of asset management services 38 James Fisher and Sons

Industrial Transportation 5,104 1.2 Provision of innovative marine solutions and specialised engineering services 39 Ryanair

Travel & Leisure 5,093 1.2 European low cost airline 40 Grafton

Support Services 5,027 1.2 Distribution of building materials 41 Cineworld Group

Travel & Leisure 4,993 1.2 Global cinema chain 42 Oxford Instruments

Electronic & Electrical Equipment 4,970 1.2 Designs and manufactures tools and systems for industry and research 43 Mattioli Woods*

Financial Services 4,868 1.2 Provision of asset management services 44 Young & Co's Brewery*

Travel & Leisure 4,750 1.1 Ownership of pubs in the London area 45 Xero

Software & Computer Services 4,678 1.1 Australian listed software company specialising in accounting for small businesses 46 ECO Animal Health*

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 4,672 1.1 Development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets 47 Sika

Construction & Materials 4,549 1.1 Development and production of products for the building and motor industry 48 Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Industrial Engineering 4,508 1.1 Manufacturer of steam management systems and peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies 49 Impax Asset Management*

Financial Services 4,452 1.1 Provision of asset management services 50 Bovis Homes Group

Household Goods & Home Construction 4,411 1.1 UK housebuilder 51 Premier Asset Management Group*

Financial Services 4,398 1.0 Provision of retail asset management services 52 Aptitude Software

Software & Computer Services 4,341 1.0 Provision of specialist finance software and technology 53 Sirius Real Estate

Real Estate Investment & Services 4,193 1.0 Owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany 54 Derwent London

Real Estate Investment Trust 3,971 0.9 British property investment company 55 Learning Technologies*

Support Services 3,896 0.9 Provision of e-learning services 56 Savills

Real Estate Investment & Services 3,861 0.9 Provision of specialist real estate services 57 Tarsus

Media 3,821 0.9 Organisation of exhibitions, conferences, education, publishing and online media 58 Great Portland Estates

Real Estate Investment Trust 3,817 0.9 British property development and investment company 59 GB Group*

Software & Computer Services 3,648 0.9 Development and supply of identity verification solutions 60 Clarkson

Industrial Transportation 3,554 0.8 Provision of shipping services 61 Chapel Down†

Beverages 3,480 0.8 UK producer of sparkling and still wines, beers and ciders 62 Etsy Inc

General Retailers 3,436 0.8 Global marketplace for unique and creative goods 63 Huntsworth

Media 3,249 0.8 Provision of marketing and research services principally to the pharmaceuticals sector 64 Fevertree Drinks*

Beverages 3,136 0.8 Development and sale of soft drinks and mixers 65 Tatton Asset Management*

Financial Services 3,116 0.7 Provision of discretionary fund management services to IFA market 66 Entertainment One

Media 2,884 0.7 Global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content 67 FairFX*

Financial Services 2,863 0.7 Provision of international payments services 68 XPS Pensions Group

Financial Services 2,846 0.7 Pension consulting and administration business 69 Gooch & Housego*

Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2,750 0.7 Designer and manufacturer of advanced photonic systems 70 888

Travel & Leisure 2,675 0.6 Operator and platform for online gaming 71 SThree

Support Services 2,641 0.6 Provision of specialist professional recruitment services 72 Draper Esprit*

Financial Services 2,573 0.6 Technology focused venture capital firm 73 Team 17*

Leisure Goods 2,522 0.6 British video game developer and publisher 74 Trifast

Industrial Engineering 2,461 0.6 Manufacture and distribution of industrial fastenings 75 New Relic

Software & Computer Services 2,274 0.5 Provision of cloud-based instrumentation platform for complex software environments 76 Treatt

Chemicals 2,254 0.5 Development and manufacture of ingredients for the flavour and fragrance industry 77 Five9

Software & Computer Services 2,119 0.5 Provision of cloud-based contact centre software 78 Renishaw

Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2,033 0.5 Engineering and scientific technology company, with expertise in precision measurement and healthcare 79 Central Asia Metals*

Mining 2,005 0.5 Production of base metals with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia 80 Spectris

Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,986 0.5 Supplier of productivity enhancing instrumentation and controls 81 CVS Group*

General Retailers 1,952 0.5 Operation of veterinary surgeries 82 Frontier Developments*

Leisure Goods 1,924 0.5 British video game developer and publisher 83 Stock Spirits Group

Beverages 1,901 0.5 Development and manufacture of branded spirits mainly in Eastern Europe 84 Diploma

Support Services 1,830 0.4 Supplier of specialised technical products and services 85 Ringcentral

Mobile Telecommunications 1,792 0.4 Provision of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions 86 ASOS*

General Retailers 1,784 0.4 British online fashion and cosmetic retailer 87 Zendesk

Software & Computer Services 1,695 0.4 Provision of cloud-based customer service software 88 AB Dynamics*

Industrial Engineering 1,694 0.4 Development and supply of specialist automotive testing systems 89 Coupa Software

Software & Computer Services 1,616 0.4 Provision of cloud-based platform for business spend 90 Rathbone Brothers

Financial Services 1,510 0.4 Provision of wealth management services 91 Kainos

Software & Computer Services 1,368 0.3 Provision of digital technology solutions for government, finance and health industries 92 St. Modwen Properties

Real Estate Investment & Services 1,280 0.3 Investment in, and development of property 93 Computacenter

Software & Computer Services 1,212 0.3 Provision of computer services to private and public sector clients 94 Park Group*

Financial Services 1,044 0.3 Provision of multi-retailer gift cards and vouchers and digital rewards services 95 Joules*

General Retailers 979 0.2 Clothing retailer inspired by British country lifestyles ---------------- ---------------- Long investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund) 478,601 113.9 ---------------- ---------------- Short investment positions (55,526) (13.2) ========= =========

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

† Traded on NEX exchange.

Percentages shown are the share of net assets.

At 31 May 2019, the Company did not hold any equity interest representing more than 3% of any company's share capital.

The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

FAIR VALUE AND GROSS MARKET EXPOSURE OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 31 MAY 2019





Fair value1

£'000

Market

exposure2

£'000 Market

exposure as a

% of net

assets3 Long investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund) 419,100 478,601 113.9 Short investment positions 2,348 (55,526) (13.2) ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Total exposure 421,448 423,075 100.7 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund 14,247 14,247 3.4 Cash at bank4 224 (1,403) (0.3) Other net current liabilities (15,907) (15,907) (3.8) ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Net assets 420,012 420,012 100.0 ========= ========= =========

1 Fair value is determined as follows:

- Listed and AIM quoted investments are valued at bid prices where available, otherwise at published price quotations.

- The sum of the fair values of the long and short derivative positions is determined based on the difference between the purchase/sale price and value of the underlying shares in the contract (in effect the unrealised gains/(losses) on the exposed positions). The cost of purchasing the securities held through long derivative positions directly in the market would have amounted to £59,501,000 at the time of purchase, and subsequent market falls in prices have resulted in unrealised losses on the long derivative positions of £308,000, resulting in the value of the total market exposure to the underlying securities decreasing to £59,193,000 as at 31 May 2019. The notional price of selling the securities to which exposure was gained via the short derivative positions would have been £57,874,000 at the time of entering into the contract, and subsequent price falls have resulted in unrealised gains on the short derivative positions of £2,348,000 and the value of the market exposure of these investments decreasing to £55,526,000 at 31 May 2019. If the short derivative positions had been closed on 31 May 2019 this would have resulted in a gain of £2,348,000 for the Company.

2 Market exposure in the case of equity investments is the same as fair value. In the case of long and short derivative positions it is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

3 % based on the total market exposure.

4 The market exposure column for cash at bank has been adjusted to assume the Company traded direct holdings rather than exposure being gained through long and short derivative positions.

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

Sector % of long

portfolio % of short

portfolio % of net

portfolio Chemicals 1.9 (0.7) 1.2 Mining 0.5 0.0 0.5 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Basic Materials 2.4 (0.7) 1.7 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Aerospace & Defence 2.7 0.0 2.7 Construction & Materials 2.7 (0.8) 1.9 General Industrials 0.0 (0.2) (0.2) Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2.8 0.0 2.8 Industrial Engineering 4.4 0.0 4.4 Industrial Transportation 2.0 0.0 2.0 Support Services 8.8 (2.7) 6.1 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Industrials 23.4 (3.7) 19.7 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Automobiles 0.0 (0.3) (0.3) Beverages 2.0 0.0 2.0 Food Producers 0.0 (1.1) (1.1) Household Goods & Home Construction 2.3 0.0 2.3 Leisure Goods 3.6 0.0 3.6 Personal Goods 2.7 (0.7) 2.0 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Consumer Goods 10.6 (2.1) 8.5 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Health Care Equipment & Services 5.1 (1.0) 4.1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 5.5 (1.4) 4.1 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Health Care 10.6 (2.4) 8.2 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- General Retailers 8.6 (1.0) 7.6 Media 11.2 0.0 11.2 Travel & Leisure 9.6 (1.2) 8.4 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Consumer Services 29.4 (2.2) 27.2 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Equity Investment Instruments 0.0 (0.4) (0.4) Financial Services 12.0 (0.4) 11.6 Non-life Insurance 3.8 0.0 3.8 Real Estate Investment & Services 2.2 0.0 2.2 Real Estate Investment Trusts 5.9 (0.3) 5.6 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Financials 23.9 (1.1) 22.8 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Software & Computer Services 10.8 (0.9) 9.9 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Technology 10.8 (0.9) 9.9 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Mobile Telecommunications 2.0 0.0 2.0 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Telecommunications 2.0 0.0 2.0 ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- Total Investments 113.1 (13.1) 100.0 ========= ========= =========

The above percentages are calculated on the net portfolio as at 31 May 2019. The net portfolio is calculated as long equity and derivative positions, less short derivative positions as at 31 May 2019.

ANALYSIS OF THE PORTFOLIO BY MAIN INDEX MEMBERSHIP

Gross basis1 Net basis2 FTSE 250 40.0% 38.5% FTSE AIM 25.8% 30.1% FTSE Small Cap 17.6% 14.2% International 7.9% 9.9% Other 6.5% 4.4% FTSE 100 2.2% 2.9%

Source: BlackRock.

1 Long exposure plus short exposure in aggregate excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund.

2 Long exposure less short exposure excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund.

MARKET CAPITALISATION AS AT 31 MAY 2019

Long positions* % of net portfolio Short positions % of net portfolio £1bn+ 65.0% -4.6% £400m-£1bn 29.8% -5.6% £100m-£400m 18.3% -2.9% £0m-£100m 0.0% 0.0%

Source: BlackRock.

POSITION SIZE AS AT 31 MAY 2019

Long positions*

Number of positions Short positions

Number of positions £2m+ 79 -2 £1m-£2m 15 -31 £0m-£1m 1 -14

Source: BlackRock.

* The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's report give details of the important events which have occurred during the period and their impact on the financial statements.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks faced by the Company can be divided into various areas as follows:

Performance;

Market;

Income/dividend;

Financial;

Operational; and

Regulatory.

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018. A detailed explanation can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 21 and 22 and in note 16 on pages 82 to 94 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements which are available on the website maintained by BlackRock at blackrock.co.uk/thrg.

In the view of the Board, there have been no changes to the fundamental nature of the principal risks and uncertainties since the previous report and these are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) was appointed as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") with effect from 2 July 2014. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Both BFM and BIM (UK) are regarded as related parties under the Listing Rules. Details of the fees payable are set out in note 4 and note 10 of the financial statements.

The related party transactions with the Directors are set out in note 11 of the financial statements.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future (being a period of at least twelve months from the date that this half-yearly financial report is approved) and is financially sound. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The Company has a portfolio of investments which is considered to be readily realisable and is able to meet all of its liabilities from its assets and the income generated from these assets. Ongoing charges (excluding transaction costs, performance fee and finance costs) for the year ended 30 November 2018 were approximately 0.57% of net assets.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'; and

the Interim Management Report, together with the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's report, include a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The half yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor.

The half yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 23 July 2019 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by the Chairman.

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

For and on behalf of the Board

23 July 2019

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2019















Notes Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Six months ended

31.05.19

(unaudited) Six months ended

31.05.18

(unaudited) Year

ended

30.11.18

(audited) Six months ended

31.05.19

(unaudited) Six months ended

31.05.18

(unaudited) Year

ended

30.11.18

(audited) Six months ended

31.05.19

(unaudited) Six months ended

31.05.18

(unaudited) Year

ended

30.11.18

(audited) Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3 4,496 5,463 9,281 - - - 4,496 5,463 9,281 Net (expense)/income from derivatives 3 (738) 228 (247) - - - (738) 228 (247) Other income 3 111 23 40 - - - 111 23 40 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 3,869 5,714 9,074 - - - 3,869 5,714 9,074 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - - - 44,065 38,542 (18,705) 44,065 38,542 (18,705) Net (loss)/profit on foreign exchange - - - (44) 42 (67) (44) 42 (67) Net profit from derivatives - - - 3,939 6,756 4,863 3,939 6,756 4,863 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 3,869 5,714 9,074 47,960 45,340 (13,909) 51,829 51,054 (4,835) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Expenses Investment management and performance fees 4 (214) (229) (467) (5,394) (4,812) (4,417) (5,608) (5,041) (4,884) Other operating expenses 5 (295) (261) (537) (14) (8) (21) (309) (269) (558) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total operating expenses (509) (490) (1,004) (5,408) (4,820) (4,438) (5,917) (5,310) (5,442) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 3,360 5,224 8,070 42,552 40,520 (18,347) 45,912 45,744 (10,277) Finance costs (1) - (2) (2) (1) (6) (3) (1) (8) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 3,359 5,224 8,068 42,550 40,519 (18,353) 45,909 45,743 (10,285) Taxation (14) (10) (12) - - - (14) (10) (12) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Profit/(loss) for the period 7 3,345 5,214 8,056 42,550 40,519 (18,353) 45,895 45,733 (10,297) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 7 4.57 7.13 11.02 58.19 55.41 (25.10) 62.76 62.54 (14.08) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The total column of this statement represents the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union (EU). The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Company.

The net profit/(loss) for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income/(loss). The Company does not have any other comprehensive income.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2019













Note Called up

share capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserves

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the six months ended 31 May 2019 (unaudited) At 30 November 2018 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 294,594 12,756 379,602 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the period - - - - 42,550 3,345 45,895 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid(a) 6 - - - - - (5,485) (5,485) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 May 2019 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 337,144 10,616 420,012 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- For the six months ended 31 May 2018 (unaudited) At 30 November 2017 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 312,947 11,647 396,846 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the period - - - - 40,519 5,214 45,733 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid(b) 6 - - - - - (5,119) (5,119) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 May 2018 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 353,466 11,742 437,460 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- For the year ended 30 November 2018 (audited) At 30 November 2017 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 312,947 11,647 396,846 Total comprehensive income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - - (18,353) 8,056 (10,297) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid(c) - - - - - (6,947) (6,947) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2018 4,026 21,049 11,905 35,272 294,594 12,756 379,602 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

(a) Final dividend of 7.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2018, declared on 12 February 2019 and paid on 28 March 2019.

(b) Final dividend of 7.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017, declared on 9 February 2018 and paid on 29 March 2018.

(c) Final dividend of 7.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017, declared on 9 February 2018 and paid on 29 March 2018 and interim divided of 2.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2018, declared on 25 July 2018 and paid on 29 August 2018.

Costs related to the acquisition and disposal of investments amounted to £495,000 and £72,000 respectively for the six months ended 31 May 2019 (six months ended 31 May 2018: £453,000 and £98,000; year ended 30 November 2018: £935,000 and £223,000). All transaction costs have been included within capital reserves.

The share premium account and capital redemption reserve are not distributable profits under the Companies Act 2006. The special reserve may be used as distributable profits for all purposes and, in particular, for the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payment as dividends. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, net capital reserves may be distributed by way of the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payment as dividends.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MAY 2019









Notes 31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) 31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) 30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 9 419,408 431,684 344,478 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Other receivables 3,781 3,149 3,183 Derivative financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 2,100 4,554 1,719 Cash collateral held with brokers in respect of derivatives 350 450 1,410 Cash and cash equivalents 14,471 10,500 34,081 --------------- --------------- --------------- 20,702 18,653 40,393 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total assets 440,110 450,337 384,871 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current liabilities Other payables (19,678) (9,919) (5,152) Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss (60) (38) (117) Cash collateral received in respect of derivatives (360) (2,920) - --------------- --------------- --------------- (20,098) (12,877) (5,269) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net assets 420,012 437,460 379,602 ========= ========= ========= Equity attributable to equity holders Called up share capital 8 4,026 4,026 4,026 Share premium account 21,049 21,049 21,049 Capital redemption reserve 11,905 11,905 11,905 Special reserve 35,272 35,272 35,272 Capital reserves 337,144 353,466 294,594 Revenue reserve 10,616 11,742 12,756 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total equity 7 420,012 437,460 379,602 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 7 574.33 598.19 519.08 ========= ========= =========

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2019





Six months ended

31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Operating activities Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 45,909 45,743 (10,285) Add back finance costs 3 1 8 Net (profit)/loss on investments and derivatives held at fair value through profit or loss (including transaction costs) (48,261) (45,536) 13,343 Net loss/(profit) on foreign exchange 44 (42) 67 Sales of investments held at fair value through profit or loss 104,144 122,762 298,720 Purchases of investments held at fair value through profit or loss (135,008) (125,579) (271,577) Net payments on closure of derivatives 3,758 1,786 3,066 Net movement in cash collateral held with brokers in respect of derivatives 1,420 2,307 (1,573) Increase in other receivables (582) (2,388) (32) Increase/(decrease) in other payables 2,800 (14) (2,944) (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from brokers (5) 942 (1,437) Increase in amounts due to brokers 11,725 2,558 721 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities before interest and taxation (14,053) 2,540 28,077 --------------- --------------- --------------- Taxation on investment income included within gross income (25) (10) (22) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (14,078) 2,530 28,055 --------------- --------------- --------------- Financing activities Interest paid (3) (1) (8) Dividends paid (5,485) (5,119) (6,947) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (5,488) (5,120) (6,955) --------------- --------------- --------------- (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,566) (2,590) 21,100 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (44) 42 (67) --------------- --------------- --------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (19,610) (2,548) 21,033 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 34,081 13,048 13,048 --------------- --------------- --------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 14,471 10,500 34,081 --------------- --------------- --------------- Comprised of: Cash at bank 224 1,290 132 Cash Fund* 14,247 9,210 33,949 --------------- --------------- --------------- 14,471 10,500 34,081 ========= ========= =========

* Cash Fund represents funds held on deposit with the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2019

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The half yearly financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018 which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union and applied in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Insofar as the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') for investment trust companies and venture capital trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'), revised in November 2014 and updated in January 2017 and February 2018 is compatible with IFRS, the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the guidance set out in the SORP.

Adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments

The classification and measurement requirements of IFRS 9 have been adopted retrospectively as of the date of initial application on 1 December 2018, however, the Company has chosen to take advantage of the option not to restate comparatives. Therefore, the 2018 comparative figures are presented and measured under IAS 39. All financial assets previously held at fair value continue to be measured at fair value and accordingly there has been no impact as a result of the adoption of IFRS 9. All financial assets that were classified as loans and receivables and measured at amortised cost continue to be.

IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers

The Company adopted IFRS 15 as of the date of initial application of 1 December 2018. IFRS 15 replaces IAS 18 Revenue and establishes a model to account for revenue arising from contracts with customers. In addition, guidance on interest and dividend income have been moved from IAS 18 to IFRS 9 without significant changes to the requirements. Therefore, there was no impact of adopting IFRS 15 for the Company.

3. INCOME







Six months ended

31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Investment income: UK dividends 2,892 3,449 6,421 UK special dividends 870 1,068 1,232 UK stock dividends - 40 40 UK REIT dividends 319 249 570 Overseas dividends 390 553 914 Overseas special dividends 25 62 62 Overseas stock dividends - 42 42 --------------- --------------- --------------- 4,496 5,463 9,281 Net (expense)/income from derivatives (738) 228 (247) --------------- --------------- --------------- 3,758 5,691 9,034 --------------- --------------- --------------- Other income: Deposit interest 4 1 4 Interest from Cash Fund 107 22 36 --------------- --------------- --------------- 111 23 40 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 3,869 5,714 9,074 ========= ========= =========

Dividends and interest received in cash in the six months ended 31 May 2019 amounted to £3,780,000 and £99,000 (six months ended 31 May 2018: £4,267,000 and £23,000; year ended 30 November 2018: £9,161,000 and £45,000) respectively.

There are no special dividends recognised in capital in the six months ended 31 May 2019 (six months ended 31 May 2018: £nil; year ended 30 November 2018: £nil).

Comparative figures

Interest of £22,000 from the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund (Cash Fund) has been reclassified from "Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss" to "Other Income" in the Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 31 May 2018. This reclassification had no impact on the revenue return for the respective periods or the net assets as at 31 May 2018.

4. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE FEES





Six months ended 31 May 2019 (unaudited) Six months ended 31 May 2018 (unaudited) Year ended 30 November 2018 (audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 214 640 854 229 686 915 467 1,399 1,866 Performance fee - 4,754 4,754 - 4,126 4,126 - 3,018 3,018 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 214 5,394 5,608 229 4,812 5,041 467 4,417 4,884 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

With effect from 1 December 2017, the performance fee is 15% of Net Asset Value total return outperformance of the benchmark measured over a two year rolling basis and is applied on the average Gross Assets over two years. Gross Assets are defined as the gross asset value of the long only portfolio plus the gross value of the underlying equities, long and short, to which the Company is exposed through CFDs. There is a cap on total management and performance fees of 1.25% of average gross assets over a two year period which has the effect of capping performance fees at circa 0.9% of average gross assets over two years.

With effect from 22 March 2018, the Company's benchmark index was changed from the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index to the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. For the purposes of calculation of the performance fee for each period, the outperformance of the Net Asset Value total return has been measured against the performance of the benchmark indices on a blended basis during each period.

Performance fees have been wholly allocated to the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income as the performance has been predominantly generated through capital returns from the investment portfolio. For the six months ended 31 May 2019, a performance fee of £4,754,000 has been accrued (six months ended 31 May 2018: £4,126,000; year ended 30 November 2018: £3,018,000).

The investment management fee is calculated at the rate of 0.35% per annum on month end Gross Assets. The management fee is charged 25% to revenue and 75% to capital.

5. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES





Six months ended

31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Allocated to revenue: Custody fee 5 5 11 Auditor's remuneration: - audit services 18 16 37 - other assurance services - 6 7 Registrar's fee 17 19 39 Directors' emoluments 68 68 139 Broker fees 18 18 36 Depositary fees 23 28 58 Marketing fees 63 35 79 FCA Fees 6 6 12 Printing and postage fees 21 16 23 AIC fees 14 10 20 Other administrative costs 42 34 76 --------------- --------------- --------------- 295 261 537 ========= ========= ========= Allocated to capital: Custody transaction charges 14 8 21 --------------- --------------- --------------- 309 269 558 ========= ========= =========

6. DIVIDENDS

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.50p per share payable on 28 August 2019 to shareholders on the register at 2 August 2019 (six months ended 31 May 2018: interim dividend of 2.50p per share paid on 29 August 2018 to shareholders on the register at 3 August 2018). This dividend has not been accrued in the financial statements for the six months ended 31 May 2019 as, under IFRS, interim dividends are not recognised until paid. Dividends are debited directly to reserves.

7. EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

Total revenue and capital returns per share and net asset value per share are shown below and have been calculated using the following:









Six months ended

31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 3,345 5,214 8,056 Net capital profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 42,550 40,519 (18,353) -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- Total profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 45,895 45,733 (10,297) ============ ============ ============ Equity shareholders' funds (£'000) 420,012 437,460 379,602 -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period on which the earnings per ordinary share was calculated was: 73,130,326 73,130,326 73,130,326 -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- The actual number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of each period on which the net asset value per ordinary share was calculated was: 73,130,326 73,130,326 73,130,326 -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- Returns per share Revenue earnings per share (pence) 4.57 7.13 11.02 Capital earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 58.19 55.41 (25.10) -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- Total earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 62.76 62.54 (14.08) ============ ============ ============









As at

31 May 2019

£'000

(unaudited) As at

31 May 2018

£'000

(unaudited) As at

30 November 2018

£'000

(audited) Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 574.33 598.19 519.08 --------------- --------------- --------------- Ordinary share price (pence) 532.00 538.00 457.00 ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any dilutive securities.

8. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL







Ordinary

shares

in issue

(number)

Treasury

shares

(number)

Total

shares

(number)

Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid share capital comprised: Ordinary shares of 5p each: At 1 December 2018 and 31 May 2019 73,130,326 7,400,000 80,530,326 4,026

There has been no change in the Company's share capital during the period or as at the date of this report.

9. VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Statement of Financial Position at their fair value (investments and derivatives) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts). IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 2(g) as set out on page 73 in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset as follows.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price in an active market for an identical instrument

A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Company does not adjust the quoted price for these instruments.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques using observable inputs

This category includes instruments valued using quoted prices for similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active; or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data. Valuation techniques used for non-standardised financial instruments such as options, currency swaps and other over-the-counter derivatives include the use of comparable recent arm's length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs and relying as little as possible on entity specific inputs.

As at the period end the CFDs were valued using the underlying equity bid price and the contract price at the inception of the CFD trade or at the trade reset date. There have been no changes to the valuation technique since the previous year or as at the date of this report.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs

This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on observable data and these inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation. This category also includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant entity determined adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The Investment Manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement.

Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. The determination of what constitutes 'observable' inputs requires significant judgement by the Investment Manager.

Contracts for difference have been classified as Level 2 investments as their valuation has been based on market observable inputs represented by the market prices of the underlying quoted securities to which these contracts expose the Company. Index futures have also been classified as Level 2 investments.

The table below sets out fair value measurements using IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss as at 31 May 2019 (unaudited)

Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 419,408 - - 419,408 Contracts for difference (gross exposure on long positions) - 59,193 - 59,193 Liabilities: Contracts for difference (gross exposure on short positions) - (55,526) - (55,526) ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- 419,408 3,667 - 423,075 =========== =========== =========== ===========

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss as at 31 May 2018 (unaudited)

Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 431,684 - - 431,684 Contracts for difference (gross exposure on long positions) - 78,645 - 78,645 Liabilities: Contracts for difference (gross exposure on short positions) - (43,851) - (43,851) ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- 431,684 34,794 - 466,478 =========== =========== =========== ===========

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss as at 30 November 2018 (audited)

Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 344,478 - - 344,478 Contracts for difference (gross exposure on long positions) - 49,464 - 49,464 Liabilities: Contracts for difference (gross exposure on short positions) - (39,884) - (39,884) ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- 344,478 9,580 - 354,058 =========== =========== =========== ===========

There were no transfers between levels for financial assets and financial liabilities during the period recorded at fair value as at 31 May 2019, 31 May 2018 and 30 November 2018. The Company did not hold any Level 3 securities throughout the financial period under review or as at 31 May 2019, 31 May 2018 or 30 November 2018.

10. TRANSACTIONS WITH THE AIFM AND INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)).

The investment management fee due for the six months ended 31 May 2019 amounted to £854,000 (six months ended 31 May 2018: £915,000; year ended 30 November 2018: £1,866,000). In addition a performance fee of £4,754,000 (six months ended 31 May 2018: £4,126,000, year ended 30 November 2018: £3,018,000) was accrued for the six months ended 31 May 2019.

At the period end £854,000 was outstanding in respect of management fees (31 May 2018: £915,000; 30 November 2018: £441,000). Any final performance fee for the full year ending 30 November 2019 will not crystallise and fall due until the calculation date of 30 November 2019.

In addition to the above services, BlackRock has provided the Company with marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services to 31 May 2019 amounted to £63,000 excluding VAT (six months ended 31 May 2018: £35,000; year ended 30 November 2018: £79,000). Marketing fees of £145,000 excluding VAT (31 May 2018: £117,000; 30 November 2018: £82,000) were outstanding at 31 May 2019.

The Company has an investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund of £14,247,000 as at 31 May 2019 (31 May 2018: £9,210,000; 30 November 2018: £33,949,000).

11. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE: DIRECTORS' EMOLUMENTS

The Board consists of four non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. With effect from 1 December 2018, the remuneration of the Chairman was increased from £36,000 to £38,500, the remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee was increased from £28,000 to £30,000 and for the other Directors the remuneration was increased from £24,000 to £26,000.

As at 31 May 2019, an amount of £10,000 (31 May 2018: £11,000; 30 November 2018: £11,000) was outstanding in respect of Directors' fees.

At the period end and at 23 July 2019, the interests of the Directors in the ordinary shares of the Company were as follows:

Ordinary shares

31 May 2019 Ordinary shares

23 July 2019 Christopher Samuel (Chairman) 24,960 24,960 Loudon Greenlees 15,000 15,000 Jean Matterson 46,000 46,000 Louise Nash - appointed 21 March 2019 nil nil

12. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There were no contingent liabilities as at 31 May 2019 (31 May 2018 and 30 November 2018: nil).

13. PUBLICATION OF NON STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this half yearly financial report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 May 2019 has not been audited or reviewed by the Auditor. The financial information for the six months to 31 May 2018 was reviewed by Company's Auditor.

The information for the year ended 30 November 2018 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the previous Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

14. ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board expects to announce the annual results for the year ending 30 November 2019 in February 2020. Copies of the results announcement can be obtained from the Secretary on 020 7743 3000 or by email at cosec@blackrock.com. The Annual Report and Financial Statements should be available by the beginning of February 2020, with the Annual General Meeting expected to be held in March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Simon White, Managing Director, Investment Companies, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000

Press enquiries: Lucy Horne, Lansons Communications - Tel: 020 7294 3689

E-mail: lucyh@lansons.com

23 July 2019

12 Throgmorton Avenue

London EC2N 2DL



