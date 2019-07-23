Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO Announces Schedule For Live Production Line Demonstrations

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the demonstration schedule for the five live production lines that will be taking place at this year's PROCESS EXPO, taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

These production lines include a sliced cheese production/packaging line, a frozen pizza production/packaging line, a sliced pepperoni production/packaging line, a ground beef patty production/packaging line and a pet food kibble production line. Demonstrations will run three times daily from October 8-10 and one additional demonstration has been added to the Day 4 schedule on October 11th due to the overwhelming popularity of this show floor activity.

Demonstrations will commence at 10:00 am (Cheese Line) and run through 4:00 pm (Pizza Line) on Days 1-3. On Day 4, the demonstrations will run from 10:00 am through 11:30 am. For a full schedule of the production line demonstrations visit https://www.myprocessexpo.com/five-working-production-lines/

"This is the largest endeavor in which PROCESS EXPO has ever engaged," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "This year's production lines involve thirty-two equipment manufacturers, four food processors and several trade publications in support of this massive effort to highlight the latest in processing and packaging technology, live and in action, to the food processing industry. Each production line was carefully determined with the goal of bringing value to our audience by showing new and innovative technology that can create opportunities for them in some of the industry's most popular products."

"The production lines are the perfect complement to the wide range of manufacturing solutions attendees will find on the PROCESS EXPO show floor," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "These solutions are for all segments of the horizontal food and beverage industry and thus, provide opportunities that food industry professionals won't find at other industry events. The lines, combined with the exhibits and our first-class educational program make this a package that you just can't miss this fall"

Attendance at the Production Line demonstrations is free of charge with PROCESS EXPO registration. To register or for more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

