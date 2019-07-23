

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. existing home sales data for June is due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast an increase of 5.320 million units, compared to 5.340 million units a month ago.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the greenback rose against the yen and the euro, it was steady against the franc and the pound.



The greenback was worth 108.27 against the yen, 1.1156 against the euro, 1.2440 against the pound and 0.9844 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



