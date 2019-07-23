

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration announced plans to fast-track the deportation of undocumented immigrants by expanding 'expedited removal,' a process that allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to quickly deport them without giving a fair chance to appear in court.



The new policy directive is expected to be implemented Tuesday, when it is published in the Federal Register.



Under the new rules, migrants who cannot prove that they have been residing in the United States face the risk of imminent deportation without an opportunity to speak with an attorney or have a court hearing.



Acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin McAleenan said 'expedited removal' is necessary to address the ongoing crisis on the southern border.



He noted that there is a backlog of more than 900,000 cases in the Justice Department's immigration courts.



US detention centers are overcrowded, and the authorities are forced to release hundreds of thousands of people arrested on the Mexican border with notices to appear in immigration courts.



The American Civil Liberties Union and American Immigration Council vehemently criticized the Trump administration's new policy, and vowed to legally challenge it.



'Expanding expedited removal in this manner will create a 'show me your papers' regime of immigration enforcement where individuals-including any U.S. citizens they encounter-will be forced to prove they should not be deported,' Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council, said in a statement.



Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants' Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, said that under this plan, immigrants who have lived in the US for years would be deported with 'less due process than people get in traffic court'.



