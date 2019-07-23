

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the suspension of the food facility registration of seafood producer Topway Enterprises Inc., also doing business as Kazy's Gourmet, following repeated food safety violations. From now, Topway will not be able to sell or distribute any food products.



In February, FDA had conducted its initial inspection, and had found serious sanitation issues, including several samples confirming the presence of Listeria and pathogenic Listeria monocytogenes. However, the firm failed to take corrective measures even after the regulator's warnings.



The follow-up inspections in July also resulted in detecting 66 non-pathogenic Listeria positive samples and four environmental swabs that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a species of bacteria that causes a disease called listeriosis. Though the company agreed to stop operations and recall certain products, it continued production by operating in a temporary location, while performing cleaning at its facility.



FDA said it will now let the company operate only after an appropriate corrective plan is set and implemented at both the facility and the temporary processing location.



The regulator is not aware of any confirmed illnesses related to these seafood products. It continues to advise that recipients of Topway ready-to-eat seafood products to clean and sanitize the surfaces on which these products were served, stored or prepared.



FDA also advised restaurants and food retailers in Texas and Louisiana to stop selling Topway's products, including raw tuna and salmon, and discard recent shipments.



This is the sixth time the FDA is suspending a facility's registration.



