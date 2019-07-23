

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved notably higher at the start of trading on Tuesday but have given back some ground over the course of the morning. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the young session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly dipping below the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 92.44 points or 0.3 percent at 27,264.34, the Nasdaq is up 8.89 points or 0.1 percent at 8,213.03 and the S&P 500 is up 7.57 points or 0.3 percent at 2,992.60.



A positive reaction to the latest earnings news contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street, with shares of Coca-Coca (KO), surging up by 5.2 percent.



The jump by Coca-Cola comes after the beverage giant reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year revenue forecast.



Conglomerate United Technologies (UTX) is also posting a notable gain after reporting better than expected second quarter results and boosting its full-year outlook.



On the other hand, fellow Dow component Travelers (TRV) has moved to the downside after the insurer reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations.



Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (SNAP), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Visa (V) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



The early buying interest was partly offset by a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a sharp pullback in existing home sales in the month of June.



NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 1.7 percent to annual rate of 5.27 million in June after soaring by 2.9 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 5.36 million in May.



Economists had expected existing home sales to edge down by 0.2 percent to a rate of 5.33 million from the 5.34 million originally reported for the previous month.



'Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels - even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.



The disappointing housing data reinforces expectations of a near-term interest rate by the Federal Reserve but may also raise concerns about a more severe economic downturn.



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Chemical stocks are seeing considerable strength, however, with the S&P Chemical Sector Index surging up by 1.9 percent. The index is on pace the end the session at its best closing level in well over nine months.



Financial and oil service stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while telecom stocks have shown a notable move to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged up by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.2 basis points at 2.055 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX