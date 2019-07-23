Technology company PDMS is delighted to announce the award of a substantial Scottish Enterprise grant which will allow PDMS to undertake an extensive upgrade to their Compass ferry ticketing and reservation platform. The new platform will be based on industry standard technology and will add significant new features including: multi lingual interface, API interfaces to support timetable enquires, online booking and reservations and a much richer user interface.

PDMS has recently seen an increase in enquiries from overseas ferry operators and is confident that this upgrade will help Compass better compete in the global ferry ticketing market. The new ferry ticketing and reservation platform will also complement PDMS' existing ITSO compliant and PCI certified payment and smart ticketing offerings.

Scottish Enterprise is a national economic development agency and a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government, working in the public and private sectors to identify best opportunities, supporting business and industry to help create equal opportunities.

David Stickland, Commercial Director of PDMS' Transport Ticketing Division commented: "We are delighted to have been awarded the grant towards the Compass upgrade project and express our thanks to Scottish Enterprise for supporting the undertaking. The funding will allow us to bring our enhanced platform to the market much more quickly and help to further grow our export business".

Denis Mone, Scottish Enterprise account manager for PDMS, said: "PDMS is a great example of an ambitious Scottish company embracing innovation to drive its business growth by developing new products to enter new international markets. We wish PDMS every success with this project and look forward to working alongside the management team with future projects."

About PDMS

PDMS is a software engineering company providing a range of IT services and solutions. With a 26 year track record, the company employs over 70 people with offices in Glasgow and the Isle of Man. PDMS' Transport Ticketing Division is focused on the development of ferry reservation and ticketing solutions, together with smart and mobile ticketing solutions for the wider transport sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005722/en/

Contacts:

Joanne Pontee

01624 664000

joanne.pontee@pdms.com

Diane Stickland

0141 880 1000

diane.stickland@pdms.com