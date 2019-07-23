

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) said Tuesday that it will begin allowing small businesses in the United States to sell their products through Alibaba.com platform, a marketplace that connects businesses with suppliers. Previously, Alibaba.com mainly connected Chinese suppliers with worldwide buyers.



Now, the nearly 30 million Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) in the U.S can better access the $23.9 trillion global business-to-business e-commerce market, Alibaba said.



Alibaba said it is also unveiling an enhanced ecosystem of participants. These include anchor sellers and B2B service providers who share Alibaba.com's mission to make it easier for SMBs to do business.



