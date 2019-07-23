Regulatory News:
This press release replaces the one published on July 5, 2019 at 6 PM: the number of exercisable voting rights has been corrected to take into account the performance shares delivered in June 2019.
Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2019
267,168,828
Theoretical number of voting rights:
267,168,828
Number of exercisable voting rights*:
266,873,535
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
Total number of shares as at March 31, 2019
267,069,588
Exercise of stock options
37,073
Total number of shares as at April 30, 2019
267,106,661
Exercise of stock options
45,929
Total number of shares as at May 31, 2019
267,152,590
Exercise of stock options
16,238
Total number of shares as at June 30, 2019
267,168,828
Key financial dates:
- 2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019
"Quiet period1" starts June 30, 2019
- 2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019
"Quiet period1" starts October 8, 2019
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrand.com
Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
