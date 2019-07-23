Mopro Partners With AudioEye to Bring Clients a Complete Website Accessibility Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Mopro has partnered with AudioEye, Inc., (NASDAQ: AEYE) a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities.



With this partnership, Mopro's more than 10,000 clients will now have the option to include the AudioEye Ally Managed Service Solution to their websites, a technology solution that identifies and resolves issues of digital accessibility to ensure all site visitors experience barrier-free access with an optimal user experience.

The AudioEye solution couples leading-edge software with a team of accessibility subject matter experts. This proprietary technology and process will assist Mopro clients in fulfilling their ADA-related digital accessibility obligations. The AudioEye solution aims to achieve and maintain substantial conformance with the informative guidance supplied through the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, which helps ensure an optimal user experience for all site visitors, regardless of their individual abilities, including individuals using a range of assistive technologies such as screen readers. Mopro partnered with AudioEye to enhance its commitment to ensuring its clients' websites maintain the highest standards of accessibility compliance.

"We're always looking to create partnerships that connect our clients with exceptional services that enhance their website capabilities, and there's no question that AudioEye is the leader in the digital accessibility solutions space," said Peter Kostandenou, CEO of Mopro. "This partnership signals our commitment to website accessibility and ensuring Mopro websites are accessible to all."

The AudioEye Ally solution is now available to all Mopro clients. "Continually maximizing reach is top of mind for Mopro, as they look to ensure the highest level of value and service for their customers," stated Sean Bradley, AudioEye Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Maximizing reach and digital accessibility go hand-in-hand. Consumers are good to businesses that do good, and by ensuring an optimal user experience for individuals with disabilities, Mopro clients not only achieve compliance but also cast a wider net to reach a larger audience, including the millions of individuals with disabilities in the United States and abroad."

To learn more about Mopro, visit www.mopro.com or call (844) 207-9038.

About Mopro

With its industry-leading machine learning, Mopro has reverse-engineered the same high-quality websites, digital products and services previously only available to the biggest brands, making it affordable for business owners who want a simple, comprehensive "do-it-for-me" digital solution. Mopro is way more than just a website, offering clients an ever-evolving suite of products designed to support and protect a rich digital presence, including tools for social publishing, competition tracking, testimonial collection, reputation management and more.?

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.?

