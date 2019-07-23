

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After failing to sustain an initial upward move, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back well off its highs and has been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 6.29 points or 0.1 percent at 8,197.85, the Dow is up 40.90 points or 0.2 percent at 27,212.80 and the S&P 500 is up 4.53 points or 0.2 percent at 2,989.56.



A positive reaction to the latest earnings news contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street, with shares of Coca-Coca (KO), surging up by 5.9 percent.



The jump by Coca-Cola comes after the beverage giant reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year revenue forecast.



Conglomerate United Technologies (UTX) also saw initial strength but has pulled back near the unchanged line despite reporting better than expected second quarter results and boosting its full-year outlook.



Meanwhile, fellow Dow component Travelers (TRV) has moved to the downside after the insurer reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations.



Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (SNAP), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Visa (V) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



The early buying interest was partly offset by a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a sharp pullback in existing home sales in the month of June.



NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 1.7 percent to annual rate of 5.27 million in June after soaring by 2.9 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 5.36 million in May.



Economists had expected existing home sales to edge down by 0.2 percent to a rate of 5.33 million from the 5.34 million originally reported for the previous month.



'Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels - even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.



The disappointing housing data reinforces expectations of a near-term interest rate by the Federal Reserve but may also raise concerns about a more severe economic downturn.



Sector News



Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, chemical stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading.



Reflecting the strength in the sector, the S&P Chemical Sector Index is up by 1.9 percent, on pace to end the session at its best closing level in well over nine months.



Significant strength also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain being posted by the KBW Bank Index.



On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 1.5 percent.



The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery sliding $4.60 to $1,422.30 an ounce.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1 basis point at 2.053 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX