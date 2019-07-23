

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Air Force (USAF) has warned people to stay at home and not to go near Area 51.



More than a million people have responded positively to a Facebook event that called for alien hunters to assemble in order to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada to see aliens.



The event, called 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us', has urged alien hunters to meet at 3 a.m. on September 20, 2019 near the top-secret USAF Base to coordinate a plan of attack to see aliens.



However, the U.S. military officials have said they are monitoring the situation.



'The U.S. Air Force is aware of the Facebook event encouraging people to 'Storm Area 51,' ' an Air Force spokesperson told NPR.



'The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests,' said the official, using the full name of a site that includes Area 51. 'Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.'



The Facebook event's page says, 'We will 'Naruto run' with our arms stretched behind us like Naruto Uzumaki in the Japanese anime series 'Naruto.' We can move faster than their bullets.'



Area 51 is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The U.S. military test number of U.S. secret aircraft projects there, including the U-2, OXCART, and the F-117. Conspiracy theorists have for decades claimed that Area 51 is the site where U.S. government hides aliens and crashed UFOs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX