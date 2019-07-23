FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Group LLC/FAVO Realty Inc Launch of New Corporate Website and Announces Leadership Team & Advisory Board

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / FAVO Group LLC and FAVO Realty Inc, (OTC PINK: FAVO) a real estate investment and asset management company is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's newly designed corporate website, now available at www.favogrp.com

The new website will provide our partners and investors a user-friendly way to learn more about FAVO's investments and services, as well as providing potential new investors a better understanding of our Company's vision.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for partners, investors and the media to better understand FAVO's core objectives. We believe this new website will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow the Company."

Mr. Napolitano added, "I am also excited for the public to see for the first time the talented Executive Team and Advisory Board that we have assembled. You will see a team with great depth of expertise in real estate, finance and business who are all committed to our company and our shareholders."

More About FAVO Realty Inc:

FAVO REALTY, INC is a real estate investment company which intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties and other real estate investments located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Real Estate and Capital Market professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of Real Estate related transactions. www.favogrp.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com

Tel: 833.FAVOGRP

SOURCE: FAVO Realty, Inc and FAVO Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553068/FAVO-Group-LLCFAVO-Realty-Inc-Launch-of-New-Corporate-Website-and-Announces-Leadership-Team-Advisory-Board