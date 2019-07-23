

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, riding on some upbeat quarterly earnings reports and on hopes global central banks will announce monetary easing to support economic growth.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 42.78 points, or 0.43%, at 9,965.15, after scaling a low of 9,930.45 and a high of 9,998.82 in the session.



The SMI ended down 0.15% on Monday, after having snapped a four-day winning streak and shed 0.73% on Friday.



UBS Group shares gained 2.6% after the lender reported a a net profit of $1.39 billion for the second quarter, the highest second-quarter net profit in nine years.



Credit Suisse gained about 2.5%. Adecco, SGS and ABB closed stronger by 1.5 to 1.9%.



Givaudan, Lonza Group, Richemont, LafargeHolcim, Nestle and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.3 to 1%.



Midcap stock AMS soared more than 8%. Logitech International gained nearly 5% on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.



Shares of chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli advanced 2.8% after the company said it expects organic sales growth of 5-7% in 2019, saying an improving situation in the United States will help support profit and sales growth in the first half of 2019.



Clariant and Dufry gained 5% and 2.5%, respectively. Ems Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, OC Oerlikon Corp., VAT Group and Schindler also ended with strong gains.



