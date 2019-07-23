

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Justin Sun, the entrepreneur who founded the cryptocurrency platform TRON, has postponed his charity lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett due to ill health.



'TRON Foundation announces postponement of Warren Buffett lunch, press conferences after founder Justin Sun falls ill with kidney stones. Parties agreed to reschedule at a later date,' the foundation tweeted.



Sun, who had won a charity auction with a record bid of $4.57 million, was set to have lunch with Buffett on Wednesday, July 24. The parties have 'agreed to reschedule at a later date.'



Industry experts were looking forward to the lunch, as Buffett had previously called bitcoin 'probably rat poison squared' and had made a number of other unflattering remarks about cryptocurrencies. Sun had lined up Circle's Jeremy Allaire, Huobi's Chris Lee, eToro's Yoni Assia and litecoin creator Charlie Lee to join him for the lunch.



Meanwhile, according to a report from Chinese news site Caixin, Sun has been placed under Chinese government control and is not allowed to leave the country. Sun is being investigated over alleged illegal fundraising, money laundering, involvement in pornography, and gambling.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX