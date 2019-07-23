Camber Resource Services Ltd. Financial and Operational Updates

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Camber Resource Services Ltd. ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following financial and operational updates.

Financial

Q1 2019 Camber set a new revenue record with revenues totaling $4.07 million representing an increase of 34% compared to $3.03 million in the first quarter of 2018.

2018 annual revenue of $11.67 million (2017 - $9.98 million) represented a year over year growth of 17%.

Camber has commenced the annual audit of its 2018 financial statements. Upon completion of the audit, Camber will release a detailed update and timing of the AGM. It is anticipated that the AGM will be late in the third quarter of 2019.

Operational

Camber has continued to grow its sales in Southeast Saskatchewan in its core production chemical business. In addition, Camber has an expanding line of completion chemistries that are a new and growing line of the business.

Camber has also expanded geographically to serve new areas. In Q3 2018, a depot was added in Swift Current to service the active players in Southwest Saskatchewan. The depot has demonstrated steady growth since inception. In 2019, Camber added a depot in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan servicing Western Saskatchewan as well as depots in Red Deer and Drayton Valley supplying Central Alberta.

The new depots are allowing Camber to diversify its customer base as well as increase sales. Camber continues to target active basins with the placement of its depots in order to ensure continued growth.

We look forward to providing a detailed update later in the year.



About Camber Resource Services Ltd.

Camber is a Calgary based company with operations in Western Canada conducted through its subsidiary, Sterling Chemicals Ltd. ("Sterling"). Camber acquired Sterling on December 19, 2012 and Sterling has over 30 years of operations providing production chemicals and technical services to the oil and gas industry. Sterling sells custom blended and commodity chemicals to Western Canadian oil and gas companies from its lab, blending and warehouse facilities in Estevan, Saskatchewan.

For further information please contact:

Chris Scase

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

+1 587 351 7003

cds@camberltd.com

