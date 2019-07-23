

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices recovered from an early move to the downside but pulled back firmly into negative territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.1 basis points to 2.074 percent.



Treasuries saw notable weakness in afternoon trading after reports said U.S. officials will soon travel to China for face-to-face trade talks.



Citing people familiar with the plans, a report from Bloomberg said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and a small team of senior U.S. officials will travel to China next Monday.



A separate report from CNBC said U.S. officials will travel to China for discussions sometime between Friday and Thursday, August 1.



Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have spoken with their Chinese counterparts by phone, although this would be the first face-to-face meeting since talks broke down in May.



The significant market reaction to the reports comes even though the South China Morning Post had already reported that Lighthizer and Mnuchin were likely to fly to China next week.



The move suggests traders are always ready to react to news that feeds persistent optimism about the U.S. and China ultimately reaching a trade deal.



Earlier in the session, treasuries recovered from an initial drop after a report from the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in the month of June.



NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 1.7 percent to annual rate of 5.27 million in June after soaring by 2.9 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 5.36 million in May.



Economists had expected existing home sales to edge down by 0.2 percent to a rate of 5.33 million from the 5.34 million originally reported for the previous month.



'Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels - even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.



Meanwhile, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.825 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



A report on new home sales in the month of June may attract some attention on Wednesday along with the results of the Treasury's auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX