

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $91.03 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $46.88 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112.85 million or $3.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.43 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $112.85 Mln. vs. $80.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.99 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX