

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $114.61 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $109.32 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.52 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



