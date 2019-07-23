

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $21.38 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $33.91 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $256.02 million from $301.46 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $21.38 Mln. vs. $33.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $256.02 Mln vs. $301.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.02 - $1.06 Bln



