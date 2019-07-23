sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,45 Euro		+1,01
+1,82 %
WKN: 923145 ISIN: US90328M1071 Ticker-Symbol: USJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,31
56,76
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC56,45+1,82 %
FN Beta