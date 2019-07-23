Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (SMPP) to launch "Its A Cannabis World", Cross Promotional Global Podcast in August

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation, a publicly traded company on the pink sheets announced today that it will host a global podcast that focuses on the many and significant mental and physical health benefits of cannabis. The podcast will be hosted by former US canniceuticals President and personality, Dr. Richard Kohler. " This podcast is something i truly believe will both enlighten our audience as to make the many benefits of both Full spectrum CBD as well as legalized Marijuana, all while entertaining people so that it keeps them coming back for more. We plan on bringing all guests from all walks of life who have experienced the benefits of CBD, and have an interesting and valuable perspective worth sharing."

Strategic Management CEO Peter Zompa thinks this is a tremendous chance for cross promotion and marketing of its products now available on the company website, www.strategicmanagementopportunity.com. "For us this was a no brainer", says Zompa. " In the increasingly competitive CBD market you must look at every possibility, to get the word out about the industry generally, and more specifically about how your products and company delivers more to the consumer, both at the efficacy level as well as service, convenience and customer service. In the good old days we would have called this "infotainment". We will issue a press release days before our global podcast launches, sometime in early to mid-august."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMPP, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMPP, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552373/Strategic-Management-Opportunity-Corporation-SMPP-to-launch-Its-A-Cannabis-World-Cross-Promotional-Global-Podcast-in-August