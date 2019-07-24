Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today that Jud Bailey will join BHGE as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective August 2019. In this role, Jud will serve as the principal contact for BHGE's investors and will be responsible for communicating the Company's value proposition to its shareholders and the broader financial community. He joins BHGE from Wells Fargo Securities and has nearly 20 years of experience covering the energy sector. He succeeds Philipp Mueller, who is leaving BHGE to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"I am pleased to announce Jud Bailey as BHGE's new Investor Relations leader. As a highly-respected analyst in our sector, Jud brings deep financial and analytical skills as well as extensive understanding of the oilfield services and energy industries," said Brian Worrell, Chief Financial Officer, BHGE. "With his industry expertise and strong relationships across the financial and energy communities, I am confident that Jud will be an invaluable resource for our management team and investors alike."

Jud joins BHGE from Wells Fargo Securities, where he spent the last five years of his career as Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst and Head of Oil Services Equipment Research. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Securities, he was the Head of Oil Service Research at ISI for two years and a Senior Research Analyst at Jefferies Company covering the oilfield service and drilling sectors for more than 10 years.

Prior to working in equity research, Jud spent five years in energy corporate finance for Societe Generale and NationsBank in Houston, TX.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE), is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world. Visit us at BHGE.com.

