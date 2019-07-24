

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.20 billion, down from NZ$5.54 billion in May. Exports are pegged at NZ$5.29 billion, down from NZ$5.81 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at NZ$100 million, down from NZ$264 million a month earlier.



Japan will see final May figures for its leading and coincident indexes, as well as preliminary July numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei. The previous reading for the leading index was 95.2 and the coincident was at 103.2, while the manufacturing index was at 49.3 in June.



Australia will provide June numbers for skilled vacancies; in May, vacancies were down 0.7 percent on month.



Malaysia will provide June figures for consumer prices; in May, inflation was up 0.2 percent both on month and on year.



