AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 23/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 742.8589 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32852 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 14403 EQS News ID: 845645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)