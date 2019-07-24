

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported Wednesday that its first-half net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to 299 million Swiss francs from 403 million francs last year.



Earnings per share were 4.01 francs, down from 5.39 francs last year.



Profit from continuing operations increased to 393 million francs or 5.26 francs per share from 391 million francs or 5.20 francs per share a year ago.



Core earnings per share were 6.96 francs, compared to 6.32 francs last year.



Core EBITDA was 828 million francs, 7.7 percent higher from 769 francs in the prior year, driven by continued positive momentum in its core healthcare businesses.



Sales were 2.98 billion francs, a growth of 6.4 percent from 2.80 billion francs a year ago.



Further, Lonza confirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook of mid-to-high single-digit sales growth and a sustained high core EBITDA margin.



Lonza also confirmed its adjusted Mid-Term Guidance 2022 for continuing operations, excluding the divested Water Care business unit. The company continues to expect sales of 7.1 billion francs and core EBITDA margin of 30.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX