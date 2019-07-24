Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI € 53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFFICIENCY

FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI € 53.9M,

STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFFICIENCY



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) today released its unaudited 2Q19 results and its Half Year 2019 report. Highlights are:

2Q19 NTI of € 53.9m, against € 63.1m in 1Q19 and € 53.8m in 2Q18

1H19 NTI of € 117.0m, against exceptionally high 1H18 driven by record 1Q18

Fixed operating expenses up 2% Q-o-Q in 2Q19 and 9% YoY in 1H19, well within annual fixed cost growth guidance

2Q19 EBITDA margin at 39%, leading to a 1H19 EBITDA margin of 41%

Net Profit at € 13.8m in 2Q19 and € 33.0m in 1H19, resulting in a 1H19 EPS of € 0.71

Under CRR capital requirements regulation, Flow Traders' own funds requirement was € 148m at end June 2019, resulting in excess capital of € 146m

Interim dividend for FY19 is set at € 0.35, ex-dividend date will be 12 August 2019

Flow Traders will continue to focus on its growth strategy of gaining scale through diversification and improving efficiency to maximize NTI growth

465 FTEs at end June 2019, up 6.6% against end December 2018

Overview of Flow Traders' quarterly and Half Year consolidated results (unaudited)

€million, unless otherwise stated 2Q19 1Q19 Q-o-Q

Change 1H19 1H18 Y-o-Y

Change Net Trading Income 53.9 63.1 (15%) 117.0 266.9 (56%) EMEA (Europe) 32.1 37.5 (15%) 69.6 81.9 (15%) Americas 15.3 17.3 (11%) 32.6 167.4 (81%) APAC (Ex China) 6.5 8.3 (21%) 14.8 17.7 (16%) Fixed operating expenses 23.9 23.4 2% 47.3 43.6 9% EBITDA 20.9 26.8 (22%) 47.7 153.3 (69%) EBITDA Margin 39% 42% 41% 57% Net Profit 13.8 19.2 (28%) 33.0 126.8 (74%) EPS (EUR) 0.30 0.41 (28%) 0.71 2.73 (74%) Flow Traders ETP Value Traded (€bn) 235.4 258.6 (9%) 494.0 443,4 11% EMEA (Europe) 121.0 128.7 (6%) 249.7 253.7 (2%) Americas 105.0 121.2 (13%) 226.2 173.1 31% APAC (Ex China) 9.3 8.7 7% 18.1 16.6 9% Flow Traders' non ETP Value Traded (€bn) 694 738 (6%) 1,433 1,288 11% Market ETP Value Traded (€bn) 5.842 6,093 (4%) 11,934 12,084 (1%) EMEA (Europe incl MTF) 355 355 0% 710 720 (1%) Americas 5,002 5,281 (5%) 10,283 10,237 0% APAC 485 456 6% 941 1,127 (16%) APAC (ex China) 209 217 (4%) 426 509 (16%)







Current Trading and Outlook

Market trading activity picked up at the start of 2019. After that, market value traded slowed down as geopolitical developments influenced investor appetite to trade. As a result of this, market value traded fell back versus the second half of 2018. Growth in global ETP assets under management on the other hand picked up again. Overall the underlying trends in the ETP market remained healthy.





Flow Traders' 1H19 results follow the disciplined execution of its growth strategy, as the growth of its value traded led to market share gains. This was the result of growth in venues connected to and growth in the number of counterparties and products, especially in APAC and the Americas. Regulatory developments regarding the implementation of IFR/IFD are underway and EBA with ESMA and national governments are now working on implementing the necessary legislation. Based on current drafts available, Flow Traders anticipates it will have a neutral to slightly positive impact on its business. Taking all this into account, Flow Traders will further continue to execute on its growth strategy to grow its presence in the ETP universe and diversify trading into other asset classes.



Management Board statements



CEO Dennis Dijkstra stated:

"In 2Q19 Flow Traders continued to build on the foundation presented during our Capital Markets Day in April 2019. From a technological and regulatory perspective, financial markets have become more efficient and transparent in the first half of 2019, allowing market participants to provide liquidity in the most optimal way, based on technology and pricing while maintaining a low risk profile. In that context, Flow Traders' strategy is focused on gaining scale through diversification of trading and improving efficiency. By improving and expanding our portfolio of products traded, while at the same time continue growing our presence in the global ETP ecosystem, we optimize our NTI growth potential. Our 1H19 performance is reflective of that intention. While keeping a tight grip on cost growth, Flow Traders grew its global value traded relatively more than the market. The financial performance tracks the profit potential in the market and confirms the long term growth path we want to follow to maximize NTI growth."

Chief Trading Officer Folkert Joling added:

"In that ambition to maximize our NTI growth, we grew the number of products traded, the number of counterparties set up and the number of venues. This resulted in a growth of market share in the first 6 months of 2019, achieved both in ETPs and non-ETP products, across assets classes including currencies, crypto and fixed income. Flow Traders realized an NTI of € 117m over that same period, with an increase in overall Value Traded. Especially in the US we saw a good pickup in trading Fixed Income ETPs. As such, and in light of our future ambitions, we have recently hired a number of experienced professionals in different areas. Flow Traders will continue to invest in its resources and infrastructure to support its ambition of eventually becoming a global one-stop shop liquidity platform."

Preliminary Financial Calendar 2H19

12 August 2019 Ex-dividend date interim dividend FY19

13 August 2019 Record date interim dividend FY19

15 August 2019 Payment date interim dividend FY19

27 September 2019 Start silent period ahead of 3Q19 trading update

17 October 2019 Release 3Q19 trading update (no analyst conference call)







Analyst conference call and webcast

The analyst conference call on the 2Q19/1H19 results will be held at 10:00 am Amsterdam time on Wednesday 24 July 2019. The presentation will also be accessible via www.flowtraders.com/investors , where the presentation can be downloaded and the conference call can be followed via a listen-only audio webcast. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.

The Half Year 2019 report can be downloaded from our website www.flowtraders.com/investors as well.

