Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Second Quarter Results 2019 24-Jul-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2019 Results. KPN's Q2 2019 Results webcast will be held today at 1:00pm CEST. *Program* 12:45pm CEST: Registration of attendees 1:00pm CEST: Conference call *Further information* - Webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com [1] Kind regards, KPN Investor Relations *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4460986 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Attachment Document title: KPN Q2 2019 Press release Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MMXFNHOHJV [2] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 845721 24-Jul-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d47c52c2f3afbc1283bf3ba4277192ff&application_id=845721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1cc3d6052591eec2bae73ab007916583&application_id=845721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)