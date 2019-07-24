DarkMatter Group Expands Its Leadership Team

Newly appointed EVP of Secure Solutions and EVP of Cyber Defense will play a vital role in delivering DarkMatter's smart and safe digital journey

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkMatter Group, the region's first and only fully integrated digital and cyber transformation firm, today announced the appointment of two global leaders to bolster the organization's journey in providing smart and safe digital solutions to its clients. Effective immediately, Nilesh Patel will serve as EVP of Secure Solutions and Joshua Knight will serve as EVP of Cyber Defense.

Nilesh Patel will lead the Secure Solutions practice to deliver the strategic vision for DarkMatter' secure solutions portfolio. Mr. Patel most recently served in product and business leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks in San Francisco Bay Area and has previous experience with leading technology companies such as NetApp and Intel. He brings deep domain expertise in software and systems, SaaS, cloud services, cyber security, data-centric platforms and services, managed services, IoT and 5G network security.

Joshua Knight will lead the Cyber Defense practice to deliver the strategic vision for enabling organizations to achieve their goal of cyber secure resilient posture. Mr. Knight most recently held leadership roles at Cognizant in Texas and has previous experience with leading technology companies such as IBM and AT&T. He brings deep domain expertise in cyber security, governance risk and compliance, identity management, and next generation services including mobile, cloud and analytics.

"It is the cornerstone of our organization to embrace and develop the best talent pools that convey the required breadth of proficiencies in order to instill growth and help deliver essential value to clients. Both Nilesh and Joshua have developed their strategic and organizational expertise over the course of many years with leading technology companies. With the appointment of two global leaders in their fields, we continue to strengthen the DarkMatter senior team and we reaffirm our steadfast commitment for providing comprehensive insights and executions that fulfil our mission of smart and safe digital," said Karim Sabbagh, CEO of DarkMatter Group. "We are excited to welcome into our global community, Nilesh and Joshua."

About DarkMatter Group

Headquartered in the UAE, DarkMatter Group is the region's first and only fully integrated digital and cyber transformation firm. Our mission is to be the leading provider of smart and safe digital transformation to our stakeholders; with innovation and research being at the core of our advancement and practices.

DarkMatter Group enables businesses and governments to harness and maximize the benefits of the digital world safely and effectively through five main divisions:

DarkMatter Cyber Defense provides an 'always on' cyber security transformation for businesses and governments so that they can safely perform their mission in the face of accelerating cyber risks.

provides an 'always on' cyber security transformation for businesses and governments so that they can safely perform their mission in the face of accelerating cyber risks. DarkMatter Secure Solutions offers ultra-secure unified communications solutions that allow businesses and governments to protect their business operations and data, giving them control and peace of mind.

offers ultra-secure unified communications solutions that allow businesses and governments to protect their business operations and data, giving them control and peace of mind. DarkMatter Government Solutions is the practice dedicated to helping governments strengthen their defense and security posture to mitigate risks.

is the practice dedicated to helping governments strengthen their defense and security posture to mitigate risks. DigitalX1 supports business and governments in digitally and smartly transforming their ways-of-working to achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and effectiveness.

supports business and governments in digitally and smartly transforming their ways-of-working to achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and effectiveness. DigitalE1 is the education practice that enables businesses and governments in advancing the digital and cyber security dexterity of their human capital.

DarkMatter Group provides bespoke solutions for a selection of vital sectors including defense and intelligence, civil government, financial services, transportation, energy, and telecommunications.

For further details, visit www.darkmatter.ae