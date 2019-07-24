Bitsdaq launches BQQQ/ETH trading pair amidst BQQQ soaring more than 100% on CoinPlanet marketing campaign launch

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / To meet the trading needs of Bitsdaq platform token (BQQQ) supporters, Bitsdaq will launch BQQQ/ETH trading pair on July 24. At the same time, BQQQ is officially listed on CoinPlanet, becoming the world's first exchange token to implement viral marketing. More details will be announced on the official website.

As a result of this good news, BQQQ soared for 5 consecutive days, increasing more than 100% to 0.0076USDT. At the time of this writing, the uptrend is still going strong.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, added that the strong uptrend shows that Bitsdaq's approach to the market was well-received:

He says, "The developments of exchange lie in continual value investing where Bitsdaq is committed to, such that BQQQ ecosystem enters a positive feedback loop that educates the early supporters about the strengths of Bitsdaq's vision and development direction."

It is understood that with exclusive access to Bitsdaq's rich resources, CoinPlanet will be able to create sustainable continuous income through this unique model.

Ricky Ng commented that the partnership with CoinPlanet will be highly disruptive to the entire Bitsdaq ecosystem:

He says, "CoinPlanet is an open platform for industry-wide participation. With them, BQQQ has now leapt to a larger scale battlefield, and Bitsdaq's ecosystem will be bigger than that of an ordinary exchange."

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

