

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported that its second-quarter net profit declined 9.8 percent to 128 million euros from last year's 142 million euros, impacted by 12 million euros higher restructuring costs and 31 million euros lower finance income driven by less dividend received from the stake in Telefónica Deutschland, partly offset by 7 million euros lower income taxes.



Adjusted revenues also dropped 3.1 percent to 1.36 billion euros from 1.40 billion euros in the prior year.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects adjusted EBITDA after leases to be slightly growing compared with 2018. Previously, adjusted EBITDA after leases was expected that in line with 2018.



KPN plans to pay a regular dividend per share of 12.5 euros cents in respect of 2019. An interim dividend of 4.2 euros cents will be paid on 1 August 2019.



