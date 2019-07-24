DJ Polymetal: Q2 2019 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q2 2019 production results 24-Jul-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 24 July 2019 Polymetal International plc Q2 2019 production results Polymetal reports strong production for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2019. "Excellent results from Kyzyl drove our production growth while other operations delivered strong performances", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal." HIGHLIGHTS ? The Company's Q2 gold equivalent ("GE") production grew 19% year-on-year to 384 Koz as Kyzyl delivered at full capacity with 81 Koz of gold produced in the quarter. GE production from continuing operations was up 29% year-on-year. ? Q2 gold production was up 30% over the previous year at 302 Koz. Silver production was down 11% at 6.0 Moz on the back of asset disposals. ? GE production for H1 2019 was 756 Koz, up 22% year-on-year. We expect stronger production in 2H driven by seasonal concentrate de-stockpiling at Mayskoye. ? Revenue for Q2 increased 13% year-on-year to US$ 492 million, with gold sales rising 31% on strong production. Silver sales fell 22% due to a temporary logistical lag between production and sales to be eliminated in H2. ? The Company is well positioned to meet its full-year 2019 production guidance of 1.55 Moz of GE and reiterates its cost guidance: TCC of US$ 600-650/ GE oz and AISC of US$ 800-850/ GE oz1. ? Polymetal generated significant free cash flow in Q2. Net debt remained unchanged during the quarter at US$ 1,700 million as of 30 June 2019, while the Company paid US$ 146 million of final dividends for FY 2018 (US$ 0.31 per share). As in previous years, we expect significantly stronger free cash flow generation in the second half of the year on the back of higher production volumes and seasonal working capital drawdown. ? We are saddened to report a fatal accident that occurred on 10 May 2019. A pump station operator died at Omolon. The Company's risk management activities increasingly focus on behavioral and cultural issues underpinning unsafe labor practices. We remain committed to our strategic objective of zero fatalities. ? At Nezhda, mining activities focused on constructing pit access roads. Construction proceeded according to schedule with the concentrator building comfortably on track for full winterization by the time the cold season starts in November. The project is expected to start up in Q4 2021. ? At POX-2, detailed engineering of the facility is in full swing. All long-lead equipment has been contracted. Site preparation activities including deforestation and topsoil removal are in progress. The project is on track for launch in H2 2023. Note: (1) The cost guidance remains contingent on the Russian rouble and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics, which has a significant effect on the Group's operating costs. 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change1 June 30, change1 2019 2018 2019 2018 Waste 40.0 32.1 +25% 77.6 60.9 +27% mined, Mt Underground 26.1 31.8 -18% 54.3 64.4 -16% development , km Ore mined, 4.3 3.4 +30% 8.6 6.5 +31% Mt Open-pit 3.3 2.2 +53% 6.5 4.2 +55% Underground 1.0 1.2 -13% 2.1 2.4 -12% Ore 4.1 3.7 +11% 7.6 7.0 +8% processed, Mt Production Gold, Koz 302 232 +30% 602 446 +35% Silver, Moz 6.0 6.8 -11% 11.0 12.7 -14% Copper, Kt 0.6 0.9 -38% 1.4 1.6 -13% Gold 384 324 +19% 756 619 +22% equivalent, Koz2 Sales Gold, Koz 314 239 +31% 604 445 +36% Silver, Moz 5.6 7.3 -22% 10.3 12.1 -15% Copper, Kt 0.7 1.2 -44% 1.0 1.5 -30% Revenue, 492 435 +13% 946 789 +20% US$m3 Net debt, 1,700 1,704 -0% 1,700 1,518 +12% US$m4 Safety5 LTIFR 0.22 0.17 +29% 0.23 0.16 +44% Fatalities 1 0 +1 2 1 +1 Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 1:80 Ag/Au, 5:1 Cu/Au, 2:1 Pb/Au and 2:1 Zn/Au conversion ratios. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2019 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2018 (for the six months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. PRODUCTION BY MINE 3 months % 6 months % ended June 30, change ended June 30, change 2019 2018 2019 2018 GOLD EQ. COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED KYZYL 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change June 30, change 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Waste mined, 16.5 14.9 +11% 32.3 28.7 +13% Mt Ore mined 511 323 +58% 1,033 397 +160% (open-pit), Kt PROCESSING Ore 512 74 NM 988 74 NM processed, Kt Gold grade, 6.6 2.5 +159% 6.7 2.5 +164% g/t Gold 87.8% 41.7% +111% 87.3% 41.7% +110% recovery Concentrate 28.5 1.3 NM 58.3 1.3 NM produced, Kt Concentrate 104.2 46.5 +124% 100.0 46.5 +115% gold grade, g/t Gold in 95.5 2.0 NM 187.4 2.0 NM concentrate, Koz1 Concentrate 17.3 - NA 36.9 - NA shipped, Kt Payable gold 40.4 - NA 91.2 - NA shipped, Koz Amursk POX Concentrate 12 - NA 20 - NA processed, Kt Gold grade, 128.9 - NA 124.7 - NA g/t Gold 93.4% - NA 93.8% - NA recovery Gold 40.9 - NA 68.3 - NA produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 81.4 - NA 159.5 - NA Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. Kyzyl continued to outperform in Q2. The operation continued to benefit from high-grade softer ore and exceeded design specifications on throughput, grade and production. Half-year gold production came in at 159.5 Koz of gold with 187.4 Koz of gold produced in concentrate. The average concentrate recovery rate increased to 87.8% despite low mass pulls achieved to improve transportation economics and attractiveness of concentrate for Chinese off-takers. Share of gold in low-carbon concentrate processed at the Amursk POX exceeded 50%. The processing plant is now running at a rate of 2 Mt per annum - above its nameplate capacity of 1.8 Mtpa. Recent performance tests demonstrate that further improvement in throughput can be achieved with US$ 3 million investment in hydrocyclones and concentrate filtering area. Open-pit mining continued at a stable pace. A detailed technical study is under way to re-optimize the open pit under updated operational and economic assumptions with the results, including the updated Ore Reserves estimate, to be presented in Q4 2019. DUKAT OPERATIONS 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Underground 14.9 15.2 -2% 30.0 29.4 +2% development, km Ore mined, 649 626 +4% 1,252 1,221 +3% Kt PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore 516 513 +1% 1,029 996 +3% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 0.5 0.5 -1% 0.5 0.5 +0% Silver, g/t 306 291 +5% 295 302 -2% Recovery1 Gold 85.3% 87.0% -2% 85.7% 86.6% -1% Silver 86.6% 88.2% -2% 86.9% 88.0% -1% Production Gold, Koz 7.0 7.1 -1% 14.4 14.3 +1% Silver, Moz 4.3 4.1 +5% 8.3 8.4 -1% Lunnoye plant Ore 117 114 +2% 232 227 +2% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 1.3 1.2 +13% 1.4 1.2 +14% Silver, g/t 264 323 -18% 266 340 -22% Recovery1 Gold 85.1% 85.4% -0% 85.7% 85.3% +0% Silver 90.1% 90.2% -0% 90.1% 91.0% -1% Production Gold, Koz 4.4 3.6 +22% 9.1 7.6 +20% Silver, Moz 0.9 1.1 -15% 1.8 2.2 -19% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 11.4 10.7 +7% 23.6 21.9 +8% Silver, Moz 5.3 5.2 +1% 10.1 10.6 -5% Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory The Dukat hub demonstrated a stable performance in Q2 with silver output up 1% year-on-year to 5.3 Moz. Silver grades at the Omsukchan concentrator increased by 5% as it processed high-grade ore from the Terem satellite underground mine. Stronger performance at Omsukchan has compensated for a planned decrease in grade at the Lunnoye plant. Gold output increased 7% year-on-year to 11.4 Koz, driven mainly by increase in gold grade at Lunnoye. Underground development declined by 2% as Goltsovoye approaches the end of its reserves with mining focused on pillar removal. ALBAZINO 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Albazino Waste mined, 5.6 5.4 +3% 11.1 10.5 +6% Mt Underground 2.6 2.3 +10% 4.9 4.7 +4% development, Km Ore mined, 545 478 +14% 1,026 930 +10% Kt Open-pit 404 370 +9% 766 715 +7% Underground 141 108 +31% 259 216 +20% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore 431 441 -2% 856 860 -1% processed, Kt Gold grade, 4.0 4.8 -18% 4.2 5.0 -17% g/t Gold 86.9% 85.0% +2% 85.2% 85.8% -1% recovery1 Concentrate 33.7 35.0 -4% 69.3 68.9 +1% produced, Kt Concentrate 44.1 51.7 -15% 44.3 54.4 -19% gold grade, g/t Gold in 47.7 58.1 -18% 98.6 120.3 -18% concentrate, Koz2 Amursk POX Concentrate 38 32 +17% 91 82 +10% processed, Kt Gold 55.1 63.0 -13% 136.4 152.8 -11% produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 55.1 63.0 -13% 136.4 152.8 -11% Notes: (1) To concentrate (2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after dore production at the Amursk POX At Albazino, gold in concentrate production decreased by 18% to 47.7 Koz driven by continued processing of a lower grade ore from the Ekaterina-1 open pit. This, in turn, impacted total gold output which fell 13% year-on-year to 55.1 Koz. Grade decline was partially compensated by an increase in recoveries from 83.7% in Q1 to 86.9% in Q2. Underground mine productivity continued to improve with ore mined up 14% year-on-year as underground development at the Ekaterina-2 underground mine continues according to plan. Ekaterina-2 should become the main source of higher-grade ore starting from H2 2020. AMURSK POX 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 Concentrate 50 32 +55% 111 82 +34% processed, Kt Albazino 36 27 +32% 81 71 +14% Kyzyl 12 - NA 20 - NA Other1 2 5 -66% 10 11 -14% Gold 93.4% 96.7% -3% 94.3% 97.1% -3% recovery Average gold 67.7 59.3 +14% 63.7 58.1 +10% grade, g/t Average 12.6% 8.8% +43% 12.6% 8.4% +50% sulphur grade Total gold 96.0 63.0 +52% 204.7 152.8 +34% produced2, Koz Albazino 49.5 50.6 -2% 116.0 130.5 -11% Kyzyl 40.9 - NA 68.3 - NA Other1 5.6 12.3 -55% 20.4 22.4 -9% Notes: (1) Veduga and purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment (2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines. Quarterly gold production at the Amursk POX increased 52% to 96 Koz on the back of the increased volume of concentrate processed and Kyzyl-driven higher average concentrate grade. The introduction of large quantities of Kyzyl concentrate to the feed significantly changed operating parameters and led to a temporary decline in recoveries by 3 percentage points from 96.7% to 93.4%. Over the last two months, the POX team successfully introduced new operating procedures that resulted in recoveries climbing back up over 95%. The changes focus on tighter control of feed variability. The Amursk POX underwent a planned 15-day shutdown, the first one since the launch of the debottlenecked facility in November. No material issues have been identified. OMOLON OPERATIONS 3 months ended % 6 months ended %

