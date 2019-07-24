

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its Group copper production for the first six months of the year rose 22.2 percent from the year-ago period to 387,300 tonnes, reflecting higher throughput and grades at most of the operations.



Gold production for the first six months grew 107.1 percent to 149,100 ounces, due to higher grades at Centinela.



Molybdenum production for the year-to-date period was 8.5 percent higher than in the same period last year at 6,400 tonnes.



Looking ahead, the company affirmed its outlook for 2019 copper production to be between 750,000 and 790,000 tonnes.



Following strong cost performance in the first half, the company lowered its cost guidance for the full year to $1.25/lb from $1.30/lb guided at the beginning of the year. The revised outlook assumes that by-product prices and the Chilean Peso exchange rate remain at similar levels to the first half of the year.



