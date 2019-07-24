

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax declined to 222 million pounds from 265 million pounds last year. Earnings per share dropped 9 percent to 4.8 pence from 5.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 301 million pounds, compared to 354 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 6.2 pence, compared to 7.1 pence a year ago.



Statutory EBITA declined 16 percent to 310 million pounds, and adjusted EBITA fell 13 percent to 327 million pounds.



Total revenue dropped 5 percent to 1.75 billion pounds from last year's 1.85 billion pounds. Total external revenue was down 7 percent to 1.48 billion pounds.



Online revenues grew 18 percent despite tough comparatives, with Love Island providing a strong finish to the half.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver full year guidance. The company is confident to deliver 20 million pounds of cost savings, and double digit online revenue growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX