

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) said the enlarged Group is performing to plan, delivering a further period of growth in revenue, adjusted operating profit, free cash flow and dividends. The Advanced Learning businesses remain resilient, and Data, Information and Communities businesses are performing well. The company is on track to deliver its targets for 2019.



First-half pretax profit improved to 232.8 million pounds from 118.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 14.5 pence compared to 10.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 377.8 million pounds from 264.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 23.2 pence compared to 24.6 pence.



First-half revenue improved to 1.41 billion pounds from 957.1 million pounds, last year.



The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 7.55 pence per share representing a 7.1% increase on the interim dividend in the prior period. The interim dividend will be paid on 13 September 2019 to ordinary shareholders registered as at the close of business on 9 August 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX