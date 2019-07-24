

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices fell in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in May.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 1.1 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that import prices fell 2.6 percent and export prices by 1.5 percent annually in June.



On a monthly basis, import and export prices declined 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



