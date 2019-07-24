HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices fell in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in May.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 1.1 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.
Data also showed that import prices fell 2.6 percent and export prices by 1.5 percent annually in June.
On a monthly basis, import and export prices declined 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
