

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported second-quarter net income of 525 million euros compared to 936 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.34 euros compared to 0.57 euros, prior year. Adjusted net income was 497 million euros, 9% lower year-on-year.



Upstream production reached an average of 694 kboe/d in the second quarter of 2019, 27 kboe/d lower year-on-year.



On July 23, the Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A., resolved to submit for the approval of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting a proposal to reduce the share capital by an amount equivalent to 5% of the company's share capital as of 31 December 2018, through the cancellation of treasury shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX