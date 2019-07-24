

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net profit increased 16.6 percent to 1.64 billion euros from 1.41 billion euros last year, reflecting the record investments made by the group.



Profit before tax grew 20.2 percent to 2.38 billion euros from 1.98 billion euros a year ago.



EBIT climbed 18.3 percent from the year-ago period to 2.99 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 12.5 percent to 4.99 billion euros.



Revenues for the first half rose 3.9 percent to 18.28 billion euros from 17.59 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Total group net production for the period was 75,599 GWh, compared to 75,574 GWh a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company now expects to obtain growth in net profit at 'low double digit' levels, compared to the previous forecast for an increase in the high single digits.



